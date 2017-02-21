The Qt Company Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE Design Studio

Qt Takes Giant Leap Forward in Enabling Development of 3D Technologies for Automotive, Healthcare and Industrial Automation Sectors

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 21, 2017) - The Qt Company ( HEX : QTCOM) today announced that it will integrate NVIDIA DRIVE™ Design Studio, a state-of-the-art 3D HMI authoring system, into the Qt ecosystem.

With the use of 3D technologies increasing significantly across all industries -- especially in the automotive, healthcare and industrial automation sectors -- innovative 3D design tools have become highly sought after by organizations and independent developers alike. By combining Qt's current cross-platform framework of software and device development tools with NVIDIA DRIVE Design Studio, Qt is able to provide a world-class 3D design solution for the creation of embedded devices and in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems and digital cockpits.

According to Andrew Till, CTO at Harman Connected Services, "The demand for 3D user interfaces has rapidly increased in the automotive industry. When making their purchase decisions, consumers are looking more and more at in-vehicle user experiences, for example, seamless and multi-functional interfaces. With the combination of NVIDIA and Qt technology, we can expect a superior user experience is just around the corner."

The NVIDIA DRIVE Design Studio's tooling capabilities have been demonstrated in a wide range of industries, especially the automotive sector. The Qt Company and NVIDIA plan to work closely to further develop the tool, helping automakers and Tier 1 automotive suppliers to rapidly develop proof of concepts for evaluation, market research, usability testing, and, ultimately, final production.

"NVIDIA's technology is one of the most significant contributions ever made to the Qt framework, and our collaboration is a testament to the critical role that Qt will play in the automotive industry moving forward," said Lars Knoll, CTO of The Qt Company and Qt Project Chief Maintainer. "Our number one goal is to help our customer developer teams become more productive, so arming them with the tools to make 3D UI development easier is absolutely essential. NVIDIA DRIVE Design Studio enables designers and coders to work seamlessly together in fast iteration cycles, and I am beyond excited to see the kinds of technologies that this tool will help developers bring to the market."

"As the automotive industry moves rapidly toward integrated AI cockpits, Qt with NVIDIA DRIVE Design Studio is a unique combination that allows us to realize this vision in our AI car strategy today," said Justin Ebert, senior director, Automotive Cockpit, NVIDIA. "Our AI Co-Pilot technology with advanced 3D visualization will enable a safe and engaging driving experience."

To deliver the invaluable benefits of Qt's expansive open source ecosystem, the new offering will be available for all customers across all 70 industries in which Qt is used today under a dual licensing model. For further details about availability, integration, hardware support and commercial terms, please contact The Qt Company: https://www.qt.io/contact-us/

