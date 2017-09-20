The Quebec Chapter of FEI Canada presents its 2017-2018 Board of Directors

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Sept. 20, 2017) - The Quebec Chapter of FEI Canada, the all-industry professional association for senior financial executives, presents its Board of Directors for 2017-2018. Board members were elected as a result of an electronic ballot conducted between August 7 and September 8, 2017, and will be officially introduced today at the Sommet Place Ville Marie in Montreal, during the Annual General Meeting.

Members of the 2017-2018 Board of Directors

Louis Marcotte, MBA, FCPA, FCA, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Intact Financial Corporation, who will stay on as Chairman, is pleased to announce the re-election of the following members:

Catherine Allard , CPA, CA, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, ACCEO Solutions Inc.

Marie-Josée Amyot , CPA, CMA, ASC, Chief Financial Officer, Mito Sushi

Jean-Paul Beaulieu , MBA, Executive Advisor, TD Bank Wealth Management

Philippe Castaigne , MBA, CPA, CMA, Vice President, Natural World Distribution

Ross Corcoran , MBA, Financial Executive

Brian Cosgrove , CPA, CA, Chief Financial Officer, TECSYS Inc.

Sonya Côté , CPA, CA, Senior Vice President, Corporate Audit Services, Intact Financial Corporation

Marc Godin , MBA, CFA, Venture Partner, Cheverny Capital

Martin Lebeau , MBA, CPA, CA, Chief Financial Officer, Accedian Networks

Maarika Paul , FCPA, FCA, CBV, ICD.D, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec

Denis Pellerin , CPA, CA, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Lavo Inc.

Michael Ross , FCPA, FCA, Chief Financial Officer, Dollarama

Line Trudeau , MBA, CPA, CA, Consulting services in Finance & Governance

, MBA, CPA, CA, Consulting services in Finance & Governance Pierre Van Gheluwe, CFA, Treasurer, BRP

In addition, the Chairman is pleased to welcome four new members to the Board:

Carl Gauvreau , CPA, CA, MBA, Chief Financial Officer, KDC / Knowlton Development Corporation

Stéphane Lefebvre , CPA, CA, Chief Financial Officer, Cirque du Soleil

Murielle Lortie , CPA, CA, Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Pharmascience

, CPA, CA, Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Pharmascience Marrouane Nabih, CPA, CMA, Vice-President Finance, Operations, Cascades

Presentation of upcoming activities

The association will also be revealing its 2017-2018 program today. Events planned this year include the 2017 Financial Executive Forum, to be held on November 22 at the St-James Theatre. The program will tackle hot issues that are shaping the financial world-the art of negotiating, artificial intelligence and much more. The Quebec Chapter is proud to announce the participation of the Mr. Jean Charest as keynote speaker.

Through such events, the association provides opportunities for development and sharing of knowledge to help members reflect upon the profession and the environment in which it is evolving. The Quebec Chapter will also be hosting the eighth edition of its prestigious "Aces of Finance" competition, which recognizes the contribution of outstanding Quebec financial executives. The call for candidacies of the 2018 edition will begin in November.

Dedicated Board Members

The Board is composed of volunteer members who are committed to the association's growth and continued success. This commitment is crucial for members of the association since it shapes and directs all proposed activities, ensuring they remain relevant for members.

"The association allows us to take part in networking and sharing opportunities, where everyone involved is faced with the challenges that drive our profession," said Louis Marcotte, Chairman of the Quebec Chapter of FEI Canada. "This is the reality that drives us as members of the Board and as executives in our respective companies."

About Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada)

Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada) or Diligent financiers internationaux du Canada (DFI Canada) is the all-industry professional association for senior financial executives. With 11 chapters across Canada, FEI Canada provides professional development, thought leadership and advocacy services to its members.

The Quebec Chapter currently has nearly 200 members. The association's membership, which consists of chief financial officers, audit committee directors and senior financial executives, controllers, treasurers and tax advisors, represents a significant number of Canada's leading and most influential corporations. Further information can be found at www.feicanada.org/quebec.

