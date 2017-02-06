The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas Unveils Heartwarming Valentine's Experience

Packages Include a Glass Slipper Offer Containing the Ultimate Marriage Proposal

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - Feb 6, 2017) - The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas has announced a trio of romantic overnight offerings for Valentine's month, highlighted by an unforgettable Prince Charming Experience featuring a glass slipper and personalized assistance to guests nervous about "popping the question" or professing their love.

The following Ritz-Carlton, Dallas packages are presented in honor of Cupid's month 2017.

The Prince Charming Experience

Valid throughout February (and the remainder of 2017)

Starting from $529 USD per night

Includes:

Deluxe accommodations

Rose petal turndown with keepsake glass slipper and a personalized love note or marriage proposal

Celebratory Champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries

American breakfast for two in-room or at Fearing's Restaurant

Overnight valet parking

Late check-out of 2 p.m. (based upon availability)

For those seeking a simple but equally luxurious stay, The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas also offers the following two February options:

Valentine's Day Package

Valid February 1 through 28, 2017

Starting from $499 USD per night

Includes:

Deluxe accommodations

American breakfast for two in-room or at Fearing's Restaurant

A welcome split of Champagne

Rose petal turndown

A complimentary ESPA gift set with any purchased spa treatment

Bed and Breakfast

Valid throughout February 2017

Starting from $439 USD per night

Includes:

Deluxe accommodations

American Breakfast for two in-room or at Fearing's Restaurant

Overnight valet parking

To request a February package at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, visit www.ritzcarlton.com/dallas, call toll-free 1 (800) 960-7082 or contact a travel professional. Packages are based on double occupancy and subject to availability, and they exclude taxes and gratuities.

