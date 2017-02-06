The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain Announces Ultimate Valentine's Adventure

An Exceptionally Romantic Getaway for Aficionados of Food, Spa and The Out-Of-Doors

TUSCON, AZ--(Marketwired - Feb 6, 2017) - The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain has unveiled an over-the-top romance package for Valentine's month, with the shared experience designed for couples in search of winter sunshine, amazing food and a luxurious escape from the ordinary.

The Ultimate Valentine's Adventure is offered on dates between February 10 and 18, 2017 and features a one-night stay filled with moments to treasure and plenty of #RCMemories. The romantic package takes special advantage of the resort's spectacular setting in Arizona's high Sonoran desert -- and of its award-winning spa, and culinary programs.

Priced at $7,500, the Ultimate Valentine's Adventure includes the following:

Accommodations in a prestigious Casita Suite

Special four-course wine-pairing dinner for two at CORE Kitchen and Wine Bar

Arrangement of one dozen red roses in casita

Romantic arrival amenity

Rose-petal turndown

Bottle of Dom Pérignon Champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries at turndown

Monogrammed pillowcases and bathrobes to take home and enjoy

80-minute couple's treatment at The Ritz-Carlton Spa, followed by poolside lunch in a private spa cabana

Round-trip private sedan transfers from Tucson International Airport (TUS)

$250 USD credit to spend at The Ritz-Carlton Spa or at Dove Mountain Outfitters retail shop

Romantic in-room Breakfast Experience for two

Guaranteed 2:00 p.m. late check-out

To reserve the Ultimate Valentine's Adventure at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain, http://ritzcarlton.com/dovemountain, call toll-free at 1-800-241-3333 or contact a travel professional. To engage directly with the resort, go to https://facebook.com/ritzcarltondovemountain or call the property directly at +1-520-572-3000. The package price is exclusive of tax and gratuity, is subject to terms and conditions and is based on availability. It is not applicable for Rewards redemption. Advanced reservations are required. No refund or credit is available for unused portion(s) of the package.

About The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain

The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain has been ranked one of the world's top 100 resorts by Travel + Leisure magazine, and Arizona's #1 resort by Condé Nast Traveler. The scenic high-desert destination in Marana, Arizona is located north of Tucson and south of Phoenix and is the only Forbes Five Star/AAA Five Diamond property in southern Arizona. Highlights include three swimming pools, one with a 235-foot water slide and splash pad, multiple dining outlets including the top-ranked CORE Kitchen & Wine Bar and Cayton's Burger Bistro, one of the top-ranked spas in the United States complete with its own infinity pool and tanning island, adjacency to 27 holes of Jack Nicklaus signature golf, exclusive new access to world match play championship golf terrain at The Gallery, and the acclaimed Ritz Kids program, presenting adventure, cultural and nature days inspired by the flora, fauna and unparalleled Southwestern heritage of the region.