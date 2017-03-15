The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong Hosts "Giardino d'Amore" Garden of Love Wedding Show

Five-Star Hotel in Hong Kong Announces Luxury Wedding Show

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Mar 15, 2017) - From luxury weddings in the opulent Diamond Ballroom to stylish wedding ceremonies in the clouds at Ozone Bar, The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong has been a witness to love blossoming into a lifetime commitment. This year, the five-star Hong Kong hotel will lead wedding couples to a dream of Italian garden romance -- the "Giardino d'Amore" Garden of Love Wedding Fair on Sunday, April 9, 2017, from 12 noon to 6pm.

The event will officially launch the Bespoke Service, drawing on the expertise of top wedding specialists in town to help couples in organizing and perfecting their weddings at The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong. Limousine pick-up service will be arranged for the bride-to-be as she looks for that picture-perfect wedding dress with an exclusive appointment at Central Weddings, including 15% savings on purchases and invitations to preview upcoming trunk shows. This luxury wedding offer also includes personalized styling consultation and signature "Smart Bespoke" service provided by Brioni for grooms-to-be, as well as professional photography advice on shooting styles and posing tips at the banquet venue from Johnny Productions with on-the-spot portrait service at the studio. The bride-to-be will bloom for the big day with a one-hour styling consultation and complimentary make-up trial by Mini Chan.

The highlight of the wedding fair is Bulgari's latest Bridal Collection and "Tiara," a royalty-rivaling masterpiece which the Italian jewelry artisan will unveil for the very first time in Hong Kong. Guests will also have an exclusive opportunity to view the latest bridal gowns collections by Vera Wang, Temperley Bridal and Persy, Monique Lhuillier, Marchesa and Anne Barge. Echoing the theme of beautiful enchantment in the garden, wedding gowns with delicate embellishments and fine laces will be showcased with exquisite footwear from Sergio Rossi down the runway. Brioni will also take part in the show with its elegant made-to-measure wedding suits.

The event is set to offer personal wedding inspirations and ideas to couples who are about to embark on a new chapter in their lives. Some of Hong Kong's top wedding service suppliers will gather under one roof to counsel the guests and share their expert advice on the latest trends in wedding services. ME2 Productions will be hosting a workshop on wedding music and live entertainment arrangements, whereas Lo Kan Fong Chinese Wedding and Tiara Wedding and Event Planning will also be sharing some must-know tips on Chinese wedding traditions, rituals and etiquettes. The event will bring together leading wedding artisans including Trinity Bridal, The Wood, Legend by Rococo, Designer Cakes by Angela, Wedding Garden, Kelvin Production, The Theme Wedding Design, Only Mine, Simply Grand Production, Jamboree Design & Production, SanStation, Artisense, Orpheus Music, Sens Wine Cellar, Bulgari Resort Bali, Sky100 Hong Kong Observation Deck, The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Hong Kong.

Couples who confirm their weddings at The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong are invited to enroll in our exclusive Wedding Club, where they can enjoy special fine dining, spa and luxury accommodation privileges.

Entry to the wedding show is complimentary. The two bridal shows will be held at 3:15pm and 4:45pm. Guests will also get a chance to win an exclusive four-night romantic honeymoon at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali and Bulgari Resort Bali; or a four-night stay at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai‎ and The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre.

For reservations or inquiries, please contact our wedding professionals at (852) 2263 2380 or via email at hkweddings@ritzcarlton.com.

About The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong

Occupying floors 102 to 118 of the International Commerce Centre in Kowloon, The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong is the highest hotel in the world. The hotel's 312 guestrooms all offer spectacular city and harbour views. With six dining venues including the state-of-the-art Michelin-starred Italian restaurant, Tosca; two-star Michelin Chinese restaurant, Tin Lung Heen; The Lounge and Bar, which features an international all-day dining menu; and Café 103, which serves signature chocolate afternoon tea. The rooftop bar, Ozone, is truly a stunning venue at 490 meters above sea level. For those wishing to relax and indulge, The Ritz-Carlton Spa by ESPA located on the 116th floor features nine deluxe treatment rooms and two couple's suites, redefining the urban spa experience in the city and across Asia. The hotel features a fully equipped fitness center and an indoor pool on the 118th floor with a 28m x 7m LED screen on the ceiling, as well as one of the largest ballrooms in the city at 870sqm. Complemented by an additional four meeting rooms, the ballroom has become the major social venue for Hong Kong and has set the benchmark for events in the region. For more information, please visit www.ritzcarlton.com/HongKong.