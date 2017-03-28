The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes Introduces Ultimate Fishing Adventure

Luxury Orlando Hotel Offers Private Fishing Adventure

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes has quite the catch for fishermen. Always on a quest to curate the most bespoke experiences for its guests, the Central Florida luxury resort has just introduced the "Ultimate Fishing Adventure" excursion.

This four-hour journey appeals to those who seek adventure, sportsmanship, and the chance to experience nature in the heart of Florida's iconic fly-fishing country. Anglers can cast their line for largemouth bass, bluegill, crappie, and American shad (Alosa sapidissima) -- a light spinning tackle and fly rod favorite. The adventure also provides a wonderful opportunity to see Florida wildlife, from some of the state's largest alligators to wild hogs and a variety of birds including the American bald eagle, Roseate spoonbills, and ibis.

As part of the Ultimate Fishing Adventure, participants will take a 30-minute flight on The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes resort's private floatplane to the upper reaches of the historic St. John's River, Florida's longest freshwater river and a region accessible primarily by airboat. Once there, they will enjoy three hours of guided fishing from shore for up to two guests before being flown back to the resort.

Along for the adventure will be the resort's Director of Fly Fishing, Mark A. Benson, who will instruct participants in the angling techniques to help first timers learn how to fish the river. It is recommended that guests partaking in this excursion know how to cast reasonably well to receive ultimate enjoyment. A U.S.C.G. Captain since 1999 as well as a Certified Casting Instructor (CCI), Mr. Benson brings a lifetime of worldwide angling experiences together with his knowledge of the local flora and fauna to enrich outdoor adventures for resort guests. He currently leads the resort's guided fishing program on its private 40-acre Shingle Pond as well as excursions on the adjacent Shingle Creek, headwaters to the Florida Everglades.

As part of the package, Fly or ultralight spinning tackle, flies/lures, and a cooler with beverages will be provided. Participants will need to bring their own seasonally-appropriate clothing, footwear suitable for walking the shoreline, a camera, Florida freshwater fishing license (available for purchase online at http://myfwc.com/license/recreational/freshwater-fishing) and a thirst for adventure. The Ultimate Fishing Adventure is strictly a catch and release program and suitable for novices as well as experienced anglers. It is one of the most unique fishing journeys in the lower 48 states and a Ritz-Carlton exclusive.

This package is priced at $3,000 for up to two persons and advanced reservations and a deposit are required. To make a reservation, please call 407-393-4900.

