The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner Opens Entyse Bistro

Serving Breakfast, Lunch and Brunch in Stylish and Patriotic Setting

MCLEAN, VA--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner is pleased to announce the addition of Entyse Bistro to its spectacular on-premise dining offerings. An ideal setting to meet with business colleagues, friends and family over breakfast, lunch or brunch, guests will be able to enjoy an array of delectable menu items, beverages and cocktails in the stylish, inviting dining room complete with an open kitchen. In addition, an assortment of pressed juices -- made fresh every morning -- offer an energizing sip to jumpstart the day or refresh in the afternoon.

Executive Chef Chris Johnson is elated to be helming the kitchen at Entyse Bistro, where he'll be able to flex his culinary muscles throughout the day over breakfast, lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch. "With Entyse Bistro's beautiful open kitchen immediately visible to our guests in the dining room, there's a fun, open dialogue at play, emphasizing an even deeper connection between us and our customers," he says. "I've never been more inspired by our guests and local community, which is why so many of the dishes on our menus are friendly and approachable, spotlighting locally-sourced ingredients form Maryland and Virginia, but with an elevated and refined twist," he exclaims.

Breakfast is available from 6:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with options ranging from build your own Steel Cut Oatmeal served with an array of toppings on a painter's plate, to the must-have Brioche French Toast with pecan streusel and vanilla anglaise. The Virginian, with poached eggs, lump crab, Virginian ham and Old Bay Hollandaise, is one of the menu's signature items. Beverage options include pressed juices which are made fresh daily, mimosas and the Virginia Pear with handpicked Virginian Asian pear shrub and sparkling cider.

Lunch, which starts at 11:30 a.m. and concludes at 3:00 p.m., features bistro classics such as the 1700 Club made with fresh roasted turkey, pecan-wood bacon, chipotle aioli and a fried egg -- a new take on the classic sandwich. The Short Rib Reuben is full of "corned" short rib that is braised for 48 hours. Sip on a selection of cocktails, including the signature RCTC with raspberry-thyme shrub, Captain Morgan spiced rum, fresh thyme and club soda.

Brunch, offered exclusively on Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., features an elevated "à la carte" brunch menu as well as bountiful buffet stations with appetizers, pastries, sides and desserts. Brunch, priced at $36 per adult and $24 per child, includes one brunch entrée and access to the buffet. Noteworthy items include a PB&J Banana Brûlée, a Bistro Waffle with buttermilk battered chicken, sausage gravy & sunny side up egg, and Short Rib "Corned Beef" Hash made with caramelized onions and poblano peppers. Highlighted offerings from the buffet include a raw bar with Poached Shrimp Cocktail, local cheeses, handcrafted charcuterie and an enticing dessert display. Don't forget to try the Mini Bantam Bagel Sliders with Ivy City Smokehouse Salmon -- a favorite new item from Chef Johnson. Every week, Chef creates unique bites that are not on the menu to be passed around to all brunch guests as a special delight. Supplemental festive brunch additions such as $2.00 prosecco and mimosa flutes, as well as $8.00 bottomless tapped wines (sparkling, red and white) are also available.

For dining reservations, please call the restaurant at (703) 506-4300, extension 3999. Entyse Bistro may also be reserved for private events and functions, with accommodations for intimate dinners of 12 or more people to receptions and celebrations of up to 100 guests.

Learn more about our special events and unique hotel offers by becoming a fan of our Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/ritzcarltontysonscorner.

The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner, located in Northern Virginia's most exclusive business and shopping district, was named among the top 10 hotels in the United States by the 2016 Condé Naste Traveler Reader's Choice Awards and included in Travel and Leisure's 2016 World's Best Hotels. The property offers 13 conference rooms, the largest ballroom in Northern Virginia, 398 guest rooms and a Ritz-Carlton Spa, accompanied by exceptional dining and impeccable personal service.