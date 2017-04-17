The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner Welcomes New General Manager

Tod Morrow brings 25 years of luxury hotel experience to Northern Virginia

TYSONS CORNER, VA--(Marketwired - Apr 17, 2017) - The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner is elated to celebrate the arrival of their new General Manager, Tod Morrow, who recently joined the property from The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City. Tod Morrow is a seasoned professional who brings over twenty-five years of experience in luxury hospitality to his new position, the last eleven of which were spent as a General Manager for hotels within The Ritz-Carlton brand.

"I am extremely thrilled to be the new General Manager for The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner, one of the country's most distinguished properties known for their gracious hospitality, well-appointed guest rooms and dedicated staff," says Morrow. "In the wake of the hotel's 25th anniversary and completion of the Redefinition project, it is a critical time to promote our exceptional talent. I look forward to further enhancing our reputation as a key leader in the luxury hotel division to both locals and visitors alike."

Prior to The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner, Tod Morrow served as General Manager for The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City for nearly six years, following a successful five-year appointment as General Manager for The Ritz-Carlton, Atlanta. Previously, he worked in various executive positions in hotel management for several Ritz-Carlton hotels; The Ritz-Carlton, Buckhead as Hotel Manager, The Ritz-Carlton, Atlanta as Executive Assistant Manager of Rooms, as well as The Ritz-Carlton, Naples as Rooms Division Manager. In addition, Morrow has contributed to the successful hotel openings of The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island, The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco, and The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

While appointed as General Manager for The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City, Morrow maintained active membership in several hospitality and lodging associations including: Arlington Chamber of Commerce, Alexandria Chamber of Commerce, Washington Board of Trade, Virginia Hotel Lodging Association, and the Destination DC Advisory Board.

Tod Morrow's arrival at The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner comes at a momentous time, as the property having recently completed an extensive, multimillion-dollar upgrade. The Redefinition project extended to all 398 guest rooms, suites and the club lounge, seamlessly enhancing the overall guest experience. The new guest rooms were unveiled this past fall, just in time for The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner's 25th anniversary.

As the Tysons Corner area evolves to become a true cosmopolitan center, the hotel is poised to continue to represent luxury and serve the community under Morrow's accomplished guidance.

About The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner

The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner, located in Northern Virginia's most exclusive business and shopping district, was named among the top 10 hotels in the United States by the 2016 Condé Nast Traveler Reader's Choice Awards and included in Travel and Leisure's 2016 World's Best Hotels. The property offers 13 conference rooms, the largest ballroom in Northern Virginia, 398 guest rooms and a Ritz-Carlton Spa, accompanied by exceptional dining and impeccable personal service.