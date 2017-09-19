The Royal Society of Canada Announces 2017 Award Winners

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Sept. 19, 2017) - The Royal Society of Canada is pleased to announce that 12 eminent Canadian scholars and researchers have been recognized for their outstanding achievements in research and scholarship. The RSC will be awarding 8 Medals and 4 Awards.

"Once again this year the Royal Society of Canada can be proud to publish the list of award winners. The entire Canadian scholar community is honoured by the impressive quality of their works and achievements" said Jacques Lévesque, Chair of the Awards and Recognition Committee.

Founded in 1882, the Royal Society of Canada (RSC) comprises the Academies of Arts, Humanities and Sciences, as well as Canada's first national system of multidisciplinary recognition for the emerging generation of Canadian intellectual leadership, The College of New Scholars, Artists and Scientists. The RSC's mission is to recognize scholarly, research and artistic excellence, to advise governments and organizations, and to promote a culture of knowledge and innovation in Canada and with other national academies around the world.