The Royal Tyrrell Museum of Palaeontology Receives Federal Funding for Expansion

Government of Canada announces infrastructure support through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund

DRUMHELLER, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Jan. 14, 2017) - Department of Canadian Heritage

The Honourable Kent Hehr, Minister of Veterans Affairs, Associate Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament (Calgary Centre), today announced $3,595,000 in cultural infrastructure funding for the Royal Tyrrell Museum. Minister Hehr made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage. This is the first time the Museum has received Government of Canada infrastructure funding.

This support will allow the Royal Tyrrell Museum to expand its facility, creating 1,300 m2 dedicated to hands-on activities that encourage exploration, as well as multi-use rooms for meetings and school groups, and additional outreach areas.

Quotes

"The Royal Tyrrell Museum has established a national and international reputation as a leader within the museum community thanks to the importance of its collection, the depth of its research and its level of engagement with the public. I am thrilled that this investment will allow the Museum to increase its programming reach and create greater opportunities for engagement."

- The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"As Canada's premier palaeontological institution, the Royal Tyrrell Museum has become an important stop in the Canadian Badlands. This expansion will allow the Museum to continue its tradition of excellence in programming and outreach to museum visitors."

- The Honourable Kent Hehr, Minister of Veterans Affairs, Associate Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament (Calgary Centre)

"From the moment visitors walk through the front doors of the Royal Tyrrell Museum, they are embarking on a memorable journey. This expansion, made possible through the financial partnership between our federal and provincial governments and the work of Museum staff, will allow us to continue to share Alberta's rich palaeontological history and create a lasting legacy for Albertans and visitors from around the world to enjoy."

- The Honourable Ricardo Miranda, Alberta Ministry of Culture and Tourism

"Through research, exhibits, education and hands-on programming, our visitors get an experience at the Royal Tyrrell Museum unlike any other. We look forward to continuing to build on that experience through the expansion and providing our visitors with something new that draws them back here for years to come."

- Andrew Neuman, Executive Director, Royal Tyrrell Museum of Palaeontology

Quick Facts

A total of $9.3 million is being invested in expanding the Royal Tyrrell Museum of Palaeontology, including $5,705,000 from the Government of Alberta and $3,595,000 from the Government of Canada. Construction work, which includes additional classroom and learning laboratory space and an expansion of distance learning studios, is expected to be completed by 2019.

The Royal Tyrrell Museum, opened in 1985, is Canada's only Museum dedicated exclusively to the science of palaeontology. The Museum is named for Joseph Burr Tyrrell, a Geological Survey of Canada geologist, who discovered a 72-million-year-old skull belonging to a new species of dinosaur, Albertosaurus sarcophagus, on August 12, 1884.

The Museum has 13 public galleries and hosts a number of public and school programs, distance learning programs, and science camps.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund seeks to improve physical conditions for artistic creativity and arts presentation or exhibition. It is also designed to increase access for Canadians to performing, visual, and media arts, and to museum collections and heritage displays.

Government of Alberta funding is through the Capital Plan, which continues the investment in modern and efficient infrastructure to help stimulate the economy and keep people working. In total, the Alberta Capital Plan is supporting $34.8 billion in infrastructure projects over five years.

