The San Diego Marriott La Jolla Brings Its A-Game to College Basketball This March

Locals and Visitors to La Jolla Save on Hotel Rooms, Drinks and Dining with Special Deals

LA JOLLA, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - For many, college basketball is more than a passing interest. It's a passion that reaches a fever pitch in March. For such fans -- and for those looking to tap the season's sports-oriented excitement -- the San Diego Marriott La Jolla is the place to go. Offering both a special room package and daily dining and drink specials, the property is a champion among La Jolla hotels for college basketball fans.

The fun begins at the hotel's open-air Amuse restaurant and bar. Here, guests can catch the game courtesy of eight flat-screen televisions (each spanning a whopping 55 inches) while also savoring locally sourced California cuisine and the area's best craft beers.

Through April 3rd, Amuse is getting into the spirit of basketball by offering a 50% discount on any appetizer and a $2 discount on all draft beers when guests come to the restaurant wearing the jersey of their favorite team and mention the March Mayhem special. Guests can pull up a seat at the bar, relax with friends around the fire pit outside or sit down at a table inside while cheering on the game.

With a location near UC San Diego, the hotel is a natural choice for visitors looking to attend one of March's college basketball tournaments. Accordingly, it's offering a unique room package for the month. Dubbed March Mayhem, the offer includes:

Overnight accommodation

Two specialty "Bracket Buster" drinks at Amuse Bar

at Amuse Bar One complimentary Wings in Things appetizer to share

to share Free Internet access

The March Mayhem offer is the perfect opportunity to explore the hotel's additional amenities, which include well-appointed hotel rooms, a heated outdoor pool, a 24-hour fitness center and a central La Jolla location close to the San Diego Zoo and the beach.

Whether you're looking to hang out while watching the game or turn the game into a reason for a getaway, the San Diego Marriott La Jolla invites you to do it in style and save!

March Mayhem and the dining deals are all available through April 3rd, 2017.

About the San Diego Marriott La Jolla

Located in the Golden Triangle, the San Diego Marriott La Jolla blends the best of California living with a cool, contemporary aesthetic. Visitors will discover an inviting destination where guest rooms inspire comfort with pillowtop mattresses, marble bathrooms, high-speed Wi-Fi, plug-in technology and floor-to-ceiling windows. A Concierge Level affords additional luxuries with its exclusive lounge, while everyone can enjoy amenities like the hotel's fitness center and pool. Dining embraces California's reputation for flavorful fare at both Fresh (which serves breakfast) and at Amuse, the indoor-outdoor restaurant serving both lunch and dinner. After refueling, guests can easily see the sights thanks to the hotel's close proximity to attractions like UC San Diego, the Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve, the San Diego Zoo and the Sunny Jim Sea Cave. The hotel also boasts 28,010 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor event space, perfect for big conferences, intimate celebrations and grand weddings.