The signallers of Valcartier broadcasting in Portneuf

Approximately 300 soldiers are taking part in signals training in Saint-Raymond from February 8 to 14, 2017. It will be the last part of a training exercise that began on January 30, 2017 at Valcartier Base and is aimed at evaluating and qualifying new signals officers.

Following 15 weeks of theoretical training at the Canadian Forces School of Communications and Electronics, in Kingston, Ontario, and the application of basic winter warfare skills at Valcartier over the last few days, the new officers will now command a troop (between 50 and 75 soldiers) on the ground in Saint-Raymond. In addition to practising their leadership skills, they will have to apply other previously acquired theoretical concepts such as reconnaissance and establishment of a headquarters and the positioning of satellite antennas.

It is therefore possible that residents in the regional municipality of Portneuf and people passing through will notice the presence of signallers on the roads and in the areas where the command post and rebroadcast stations will be set up. Furthermore, those members of the public are invited to an open house being held for them:

Invitation to the general public

When: Sunday, February 12, 2017, from Noon to 4:00 p.m.

Members of the public will be able to talk with the soldiers and look at the weapons (ex.: Carl Gustv anti-tank weapons), equipment (ex.: satellite antennas) and military vehicles (ex.: Bison Armoured Vehicles) being used during the training Where: Saint-Joseph Elementary School parking lot

380 Saint-Cyrille Street, Saint-Raymond

Quick Facts

Approximately 300 soldiers are participating in this exercise: 200 signallers of Headquarters and Signals Squadron 60 infantry soldiers of the 3rd Battalion, Royal 22e Régiment 30 students and trainers from the Canadian Forces School of Communications and Electronics 10 members of other Regular Force units, such as the 5 Service Battalion and the 5 Field Ambulance, as well as reservists from the 34 and 35 Canadian Brigade Groups

The role of the Army Communication and Information System specialists is to provide fast and reliable wired and wireless communication and information services using cutting-edge voice and data systems

The last stage of the training for signals officers is held at the Canadian Forces School of Communications and Electronics, where they acquire the necessary skills and knowledge for supervising and leading a section during tactical field operations and practise and reinforce the skills and knowledge acquired during the previous stages of their training. The focus is on leadership, administration, and understanding and applying more advanced theory in communications and electronics

Headquarters and Signals Squadron is a tactical command-support unit that advises and assists the Commander of the 5 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group in the completion of his mission and provides the necessary means of communication to ensure command and control of his formation

Quote

"I thank the people of Portneuf for greeting us in their region. The winter warfare exercise FINAL GLORY, which brings us to Saint-Raymond, allows us to train communications officers who have to apply all their learning in challenging and realistic conditions."

Major Frédéric Lauzier, Commander of Headquarters and Signals Squadron

