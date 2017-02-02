The Singing Machine Company Named to 2017 OTCQX Best 50

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL--(Marketwired - Feb 2, 2017) - The Singing Machine Company, Inc. ( OTCQX : SMDM) the world-wide leader in home karaoke, is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2017 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year.

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2017 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2016.

"We're honored to be recognized for this prestigious ranking as the 16th best performing company on the OTCQX Best Market for 2016," commented Gary Atkinson, Chief Executive Officer. "Based on data provided by OTCQX, our change in average dollar volume was over 343% with a total return of over 267%. These results speak highly of the accomplishments we made in 2016 to grow our business and to sell over 1.5 million karaoke products last year. We're pleased our efforts have been recognized by investors and we stay committed to maximizing shareholder value."

The OTCQX Best Market offers transparent and efficient trading of established, investor-focused U.S. and global companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. The companies found on OTCQX are distinguished by the integrity of their operations and diligence with which they convey their qualifications.

About The Singing Machine

Based in the U.S., Singing Machine® is the North American leader in consumer karaoke products. The first to provide karaoke systems for home entertainment in the United States, the Company sells its products worldwide through major mass merchandisers and on-line retailers. We offer the industry's widest line of at-home karaoke entertainment products, which allow consumers to find a machine that suits their needs and skill level. As the most recognized brand in karaoke, Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology for singing practice, music listening, entertainment and social sharing. The Singing Machine provides consumers the best warranties in the industry and access to over 12,000 songs for streaming and download. Singing Machine products are sold through most major retailers in North America and also internationally. See www.singingmachine.com for more details.