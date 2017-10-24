The Smoking Hot Marijuana Show advocates for Cannabis Legalization in New Mexico

"Albuquerque had Breaking Bad and now Taos has Breaking Bud." (Robbins)

TAOS, NM--(Marketwired - Oct 24, 2017) - Season three of The Marijuana Show series will be filmed in Taos culminating in two events open to the public on November 4 and 5th, 2017.

On Saturday, November 4th, producers, Wendy Robbins and Karen Paull will co-host with Taos County Democratic Party, and Lamberts, a pro-cannabis Democratic political fundraiser from 6PM to 8PM. Featured guests include Rep. Bill McCamley, who has been leading efforts to legalize at the state level, plus Gubernatorial candidates Jeff Apodaca, Peter DeBenedittis and more guests TBA will speak about their stance on legalization. This event is at Lamberts of Taos, 123 Bent Street, Taos, New Mexico 87571. A suggested donation of $25 will go to the Taos County Democratic Party.

The following evening, Sunday, November 5th, 5:30 to 8:30 PM, The Marijuana Show, also known as the "Shark Tank for Cannabis" will culminate with their grand finale, a red carpet event at the Taos Center for the Arts located at 133 N. Paseo Del Pueblo Norte, Taos, New Mexico 87571. At the event, 8 finalists pitch investors for investment and mentorship. The audience votes for their favorite pitch and decides who wins the audience favorite award! Who will be the next Marijuana Millionaire? This season features innovative products: A joint-rolling machine that can roll 420 perfect joints in 420 seconds, a robotic security firm, an automated smart-phone controlled grow room, a seed-to-sale software company, nanotechnology CBD age defying skin care system that puts collagen into the skin, and more!

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door and are available online: Get Tickets or by calling (575) 758-2052.

Season One and Two offered $18 million in funding to Cannabis Entrepreneurs and was seen on Amazon Prime by millions of viewers. Over 250 million were reached via mainstream press. For additional funding opportunities, the producers are launching a $20 million dollar private equity fund, High Finance Fund with their partners The Hoban Law Group.

CNBC said the show is "Shark Tank for the Cannabis Industry." The New York Times said it's the "show to watch." Wall Street Journal said the show, "...smokes Shark Tank." The series has been featured on ABC, CNN, CNBC, FOX, NPR, Rolling Stone, Fortune, Forbes, Inc, Bloomberg, New York Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, Esquire, High Times, Taos News and many other national and regional networks.

"Albuquerque had Breaking Bad and now Taos has Breaking Bud. I'm excited to roll out of bed and go to work. We intend to shoot more shows here. We have amazing talent here and want to give back to the place we've called home for a decade," Robbins said.

"We have partnered with the New Mexico Film Commission and appreciate that we get to hire locals, caterers, lodging, press, and crew, providing a high six-figure budget into our economy. Ultimately we believe that legalizing adult use cannabis in New Mexico will help our economy," states Paull.

The live November 5th event will sell out. Get tickets early from the Taos Center for the Arts! Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door and are available online at http://bit.ly/mjshowlive or by calling (575) 758-2052. Purchase group tickets of 20 or more can qualify for sponsorship with your logo on the big screen.

Contact Producers@themarijuanashow.com for information on press passes and sponsorship opportunities: Karen Paull - 213-718-1804.

Visit our site: The Marijuana Show

See Season Two trailer: Watch the Trailer

Follow us on Social Media:

FB: @Themjrealityshow

Twitter: #mjrealityshow