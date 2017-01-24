The Southern Conference and NeuLion Announce Multi-Year Extension of Partnership

Live and On-Demand Content Viewable on More Devices

PLAINVIEW, NY--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) - NeuLion, Inc. (TSX: NLN), a leading technology product and service provider that specializes in the digital video broadcasting, distribution and monetization of live and on-demand content to Internet-enabled devices, today announced that it has extended its partnership with the Southern Conference, one of the nation's oldest and most historic intercollegiate athletics conferences, to continue to power the conference's digital network.

The SoCon Digital Network, an eleven-channel network, home to live and on-demand event coverage from each school, is available on multiple devices including PCs, smartphones and tablets, and will soon be adding apps for AppleTV and Roku. Each of the conference's ten schools has its own individual channel and the Southern Conference has its own conference-wide channel featuring all available digital content across the conference.

The network provides hundreds of live events, plus on-demand video and audio content from each school with interactive touch points that will consistently offer a personalized experience for Southern Conference fans anytime, anywhere.

"Extending our partnership with NeuLion represents an important step forward in enhancing our connection to our fans and continuing to showcase our brand of intercollegiate athletics," said John Iamarino, Southern Conference Commissioner. "NeuLion's demonstrated experience in delivering digital content to any device helps us maximize our alumni's affinities for their schools by providing a single digital destination to access every school's sports content. Offering school-specific content on individual channels leads to higher engagement among viewers."

With a comprehensive view of sports for each school and across the conference, including league-wide sports calendars and access to live and on-demand content from multiple devices, the SoCon Digital Network engages Southern Conference fans and drives viewing of school and league content.

"It's not just about streaming video," said Tim Vargas, Senior Vice President of NeuLion. "NeuLion specializes in building the fan experience, delivering high quality video on any device, and providing viewer interaction with all SoCon action through a single digital destination."

About NeuLion

NeuLion, Inc. (TSX: NLN) offers solutions that power the highest quality digital experiences for live and on-demand content in up to 4K on any device. Through its end-to-end technology platform, NeuLion enables digital video management, distribution and monetization for content owners worldwide including the NFL, NBA, World Surf League, Univision Deportes, Euroleague Basketball and others. NeuLion powers the entire video ecosystem for content owners and rights holders, consumer electronic companies, and third party video integrators through its MainConcept business. NeuLion's robust consumer electronics licensing business enables its customers like Sony, LG, Samsung and other to stream secure, high-quality video seamlessly across their consumer devices. NeuLion is headquartered in Plainview, NY. For more information about NeuLion, visit www.NeuLion.com.

About the Southern Conference

The Southern Conference, which is in its 96th season of intercollegiate competition in 2016-17, is a national leader in emphasizing the development of the student-athlete and helping build lifelong leaders and role models. The conference has been on the forefront of innovation and originality in developing creative solutions to address issues facing intercollegiate athletics. From establishing the first conference basketball tournament (1921), to tackling the issues of freshman eligibility (1922), to developing women's championships (1984) to becoming the first conference to install the 3-point goal in basketball (1980), the Southern Conference has been a pioneer. The Southern Conference is the nation's fifth-oldest NCAA Division I collegiate athletic association. The conference currently consists of 10 members in six states throughout the Southeast and sponsors 21 varsity sports and championships that produce participants for NCAA Division I Championships.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements herein are forward-looking statements and represent NeuLion's current intentions in respect of future activities. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words "will," "expect," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may," "will," "can," "should," "could," or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These statements, in addressing future events and conditions, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, NeuLion cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and NeuLion assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law. Many factors could cause NeuLion's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including: our ability to derive anticipated benefits from the acquisitions of DivX and Saffron Digital; our ability to realize some or all of the anticipated benefits of our partnerships; general economic and market segment conditions; our customers' subscriber levels and financial health; our ability to pursue and consummate acquisitions in a timely manner; our continued relationships with our customers; our ability to negotiate favorable terms for contract renewals; competitor activity; product capability and acceptance rates; technology changes; regulatory changes; foreign exchange risk; interest rate risk; and credit risk. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. A more detailed assessment of the risks that could cause actual results to materially differ from current expectations is contained in the "Risk Factors" section of NeuLion's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015, which is available on www.sec.gov and filed on www.sedar.com.