The Starr Conspiracy Announces Record Revenue in 2016

High Demand for Agency's Creative and Promotional Services Drives Success

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - The Starr Conspiracy, a strategic marketing and advertising firm specializing in human capital management companies, is proud to announce today record performance in revenue, client satisfaction scores, and growth of the agency.

Record levels of venture capital pouring into the enterprise software industry over the past two years created high demand for The Starr Conspiracy's industry expertise, creative services, and promotional prowess. The integrated agency saw 26 percent year-over-year revenue growth, with over $43 million in capitalized billings. The Starr Conspiracy also added 11 new employees, reaching nearly 50 employees spread throughout the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

Most important, The Starr Conspiracy continues to earn client satisfaction scores at unheard of levels within the marketing and advertising arena. With a Net Promoter System (NPS) of 65 in 2016 (monthly average), The Starr Conspiracy rated about 405 percent higher than the industry average NPS of 16.

"We know our success can be attributed to a single factor: the trust we've built with our clients, who continue to do business with us year after year," said Bret Starr, founder, partner, president, and CEO of The Starr Conspiracy.

The Starr Conspiracy's integrated approach to creating industry-leading marketing messages, world-class creative, and data-driven campaigns has led the agency's sustained growth over the past three years. The agency also credits a complete agency-wide adoption of agile production methodology for its performance and exceptional delivery of marketing and advertising services.

"Our agency-wide shift to an agile production environment created greater velocity and efficiencies for our clients, but our investment in talent and deepened commitment to client satisfaction are equally important to our success in the past year," said Dan McCarron, partner and COO.

Other highlights for 2016 include:

In 2016, The Starr Conspiracy announced the expansion of its San Francisco operations to better serve longtime client relationships and the burgeoning landscape of startups. The co-located office is in the historical Clocktower Building at 461 2nd St.

Established a dedicated team to focus on targeted media and advertising campaigns and providing clients with the data insights that matter most for lead generation.

Launched a public relations practice to integrate into paid and owned media campaigns.

Expanded its InfluenceHR conference geared toward the marketers of HR technology.

About The Starr Conspiracy

The Starr Conspiracy embraces the humanity in business to build brands that have emotional resonance. More than a global business-to-business marketing agency, we're a movement. We're changing the way technology companies view themselves, their customers, and the world. Unlike conventional agencies, we fuse advertising, technology, and advisory services in completely new ways -- ways that defy categorization and challenge the old-school agency structure.