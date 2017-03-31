The Tailor Is In, Alberta! INDOCHINO Expands to Edmonton and Calgary

Ultimate Custom Menswear Experience Opens in West Edmonton Mall today and Calgary's Chinook Centre on April 7

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - INDOCHINO is expanding its world-renowned made to measure business and opening two showrooms in Alberta, finally offering local consumers its celebrated omni-channel experience. Bringing a revolutionary way to get great fitting, personalized men's clothing at an exceptional price, the new showrooms open their doors in West Edmonton Mall today and Calgary's Chinook Centre on April 7, close to premium brands such as Tumi, Tiffany and Coach.

The Alberta locations are the first and second of eight new showrooms planned for North America in 2017 as INDOCHINO looks to almost double its store count this year. With thriving online sales across Alberta, the company is confident that its newest showrooms will better serve existing customers and attract a wave of new customers desiring the luxury of a better fit and better quality at a better price than off the rack alternatives.

"Alberta is one of our top online markets in Canada so we're looking forward to giving men throughout the region the opportunity to join us in person for great fitting, personalized clothing that is superior in price to off the rack options," said Drew Green, CEO of INDOCHINO. "We've been waiting for the perfect locations to become available and, with West Edmonton Mall and Chinook Centre the top shopping hubs in the province, we're eager to open our doors and change the way a new generation of men suit up."

Based in Vancouver, BC, INDOCHINO is the world's largest dedicated made to measure menswear company. Inspired daily by the belief that men don't need to spend a fortune for custom clothing, the brand promises an elevated experience without the high price tag usually associated with made to measure. Suits are available from $529 and shirts from $90. Customers are able to create one-of-a-kind crafted suits and shirts online or in its growing portfolio of showrooms.

INDOCHINO showrooms promise a luxurious and highly engaging experience. Customers are paired with a Style Guide who tailors the appointment based on their needs and helps them to build their one-of-a-kind suit or shirt. Style Guides take measurements, assist with fabric selection, and walk shoppers through endless personalization options, including buttons, pockets, lapels and monograms. Each garment is made-to-order and delivered in around four weeks.

"Creating an exceptional customer experience is at the core of our brand and our showrooms are a great example of this, where each appointment is a unique and very engaging experience," continues Green. "Our goal is not simply to sell garments, but to build a lasting relationship so that there is no one else they would rather come to for style advice when building out a wardrobe for work, for a wedding or for every day."

Customers who book an appointment and get measured before April 30 will be entered into a draw to win a perfectly tailored wardrobe consisting of two suits and five shirts, all made to measure. No purchase necessary.

To book an appointment with a Style Guide, visit: www.indochino.com/showrooms.

Edmonton Showroom

West Edmonton Mall | Phase 3 Level 2

Opening hours: Mon to Sat 10 - 9 | Sun 11 - 6

Telephone: 780-487-4545

Calgary Showroom

Chinook Centre | Level 1 near the entrance

Opening hours: Mon to Sat 9:30 - 9 | Sun 11- 7

Telephone: 403-253-0621

ABOUT INDOCHINO

INDOCHINO has updated the traditional tailoring experience for the modern man. Founded on the premise that you shouldn't have to spend a fortune for custom clothing, men are easily able to order great fitting, personalized suits and shirts plus accessories online at www.indochino.com or in-person at INDOCHINO showrooms.

Since its inception, INDOCHINO has grown from the first online business to provide custom tailored suits into the world's largest dedicated made to measure menswear company.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/31/11G134663/Images/INDOCHINO_Edmonton_3-be0c989ad6eeb8dcb7104c4cc3bd4236.JPG