The Town of Normal and Zagster Launch Bike Share 309

NORMAL, IL--(Marketwired - Mar 20, 2017) - The Town of Normal and Zagster, Inc. today will launch Bike Share 309, a bike share program that will provide all Normal's residents and visitors with a convenient, affordable and healthy way to get around the Twin City area.

Starting today, 45 cruiser bikes and two three-wheeled accessible bikes will be available at nine stations for members to use for on-demand, local trips. Riders -- who must be 18 or older -- join the program by signing up for one-day, monthly or annual passes. Rides for members are free for the first hour, and then $3/hour after that. Local college and university users can receive discounted memberships.

"With our Uptown Station intermodal transportation center, our EV Town initiative, our location at the intersection of three interstate highways and in countless other ways, the Town of Normal understands transportation and its future," said Normal Mayor Chris Koos. "Bike Share 309 offers an efficient, healthy and fun option for Normal residents and visitors to go where they want, when they want."

Mayor Koos will unveil the program at a kickoff ceremony this evening at 6:30 p.m. in Gateway Plaza, on the circle in Uptown Normal between Uptown Station and the Children's Discovery Museum. The event will include a ceremonial ribbon-cutting with remarks by Mayor Chris Koos and Bob Miller, VP of Operations, Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, a sponsor of Bike Share 309.

Riding Bike Share 309 is easy. Bikes can be found using the free Zagster Mobile App -- available for iPhone and Android -- or online at zagster.com/BikeShare309. Each bike has a unique number which riders enter into the app to obtain a single-use code to open the lockbox on the back of the bike. (Alternatively, riders can obtain unlock codes via text message.) A key, stored inside and tethered to the lockbox, allows the bike to be locked and unlocked throughout a ride. After the rider returns the bike to a designated Zagster bike station and taps "End Ride" in the app, the rental ends and the bike is available for the next person to enjoy.

Bike Share 309 features the Zagster 8, an award-winning bike known for its practical design, comfortable ride and easy handling. The bike includes a spacious basket that's perfect for carrying groceries, takeout, or personal belongings. Because rider safety is a priority, every bike includes automatic lights, a bell and full reflectors.

