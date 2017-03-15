The Trade Desk Enhances Native Offering with Video and Additional Display Inventory

Integrations with Sharethrough, TripleLift and Ligatus Solidify The Unified Platform as Industry Leader in Programmatic Buying

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 15, 2017) - The Trade Desk, Inc. ( NASDAQ : TTD), a global technology platform for buyers of advertising, today announced the expansion of its native offering to include video and additional display inventory. Enhanced integrations with Sharethrough and TripleLift enable customers of The Trade Desk to add native video to their digital media plans, executing and optimizing display, audio, video, mobile, and TV through one unified programmatic platform. The Trade Desk is also offering new integrations with Ligatus to offer a more robust selection of native display inventory at a global scale.

Unlike traditional pre-roll ads, native video is an ideal medium to show longer videos, empowering brands with a tool for more amplified storytelling. Now through The Trade Desk platform, the duration of a native video ad can extend up to five minutes. The native video integration also provides a title, description, and location for the video alongside relevant messaging in a consumer's content feed.

"Highly targeted video ads in a native environment result in a better experience for the consumer, leading to higher brand recall and engagement," said Jeff Green, Founder and CEO of The Trade Desk. "Our integration with Sharethrough and TripleLift offers advertisers the ability to deploy native video programmatically, incorporating more integrated and captivating content into their overall media plan, through one dashboard."

The Trade Desk expands its native offerings at a time when advertisers plan to grow native programs as a vital part of their broader media strategy. Recent research found that 90% of US marketers and agencies have adopted or are beginning to adopt native advertising. Additionally, eMarketer projects U.S. video ad spend to reach $14.77 billion by 2019.

"With its integration with the Sharethrough Exchange, The Trade Desk's customers can purchase native video placements inside the feeds of a curated network of over 1,200 premium publishers, comprised of some of the biggest names in publishing. We have seen triple digit growth in instant play native video over the last 12 months; an integration with a company of the The Trade Desk's caliber will quickly accelerate this growth and validate native video's potential," said Alex White, VP, Product Marketing at Sharethrough.

"Now more than ever, consumers are showing they love engaging with digital video," said Ari Lewine, TripleLift Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer. "At TripleLift, we believe that ads can be as beautiful and engaging as the best content on the web, which is why we are thrilled to announce our native video partnership with The Trade Desk. Now the world's largest programmatic buyers can integrate their video content directly into the feeds of premium publishers with ease and scale."

"The Trade Desk's clients will now have access to Europe's largest premium native ad supply. Our network consists of more than 1,400 hand-picked, high-quality publishers that offer a brand-safe environment. On the other side, Ligatus publishers will benefit from additional campaigns and many new brands that trust The Trade Desk's leading DSP," said Klaus Ludemann, CEO at Ligatus.

The Trade Desk's platform extends across display, video, mobile, audio and TV to offer precision targeting across every channel. The unification of native video empowers holistic campaign planning and execution on one platform.

To learn more, please visit: http://www.thetradedesk.com/native.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize more expressive data-driven digital advertising campaigns across ad formats, including display, video, audio, native and, social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia.

About Sharethrough

Founded in 2008, Sharethrough is the leading global native advertising platform, helping publishers maximize revenue and brands earn meaningful attention by powering ads that fit into -- rather than interrupt -- the audience experience. Sharethrough's flagship product, Sharethrough for Publishers (SFP), is a native advertising Supply Side Platform used by the world's largest publishers to power their complete monetization strategy for in-feed native ad inventory across mobile, tablet and desktop. Sharethrough is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Austin, Detroit, London, Tokyo and Toronto.

About TripleLift

TripleLift is the industry's first and largest native programmatic advertising platform. The company's technology allows brands to amplify their content through in-feed native ads that match the unique look and feel of thousands of publishers. Publishers leverage TripleLift's technology to create a new revenue stream through monetizing their in-feed inventory. For more information about TripleLift, please visit triplelift.com.

About Ligatus

Ligatus is the leading Native Advertising Solutions provider for Publishers and Advertisers. Ligatus offers Publishers a powerful native Supply Side Platform (SSP) along with consulting services, to generate the best revenues coming from high-quality brands. The company helps Advertisers reach, engage and convert their target audience with advanced dynamic algorithms that are integrated into their proprietary Demand Side Platform (DSP) or through the preferred native DSPs connected to Ligatus. For more information please visit: www.ligatus.com.