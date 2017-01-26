The Ultimate 9 Quick Tips to Recycle More Plastics

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 26, 2017) - Recycling helps conserve natural resources, reduce waste, prevent pollution, save energy, create jobs -- and sustain the environment for future generations. And, the variety of products and packages created from recycled plastics is extensive and just keeps growing. From fleece sweaters to underground pipes and culverts to carpets, totes and even outdoor play equipment -- the uses of recycled plastics are virtually limitless. Recycling helps generate local revenue, support local recycling jobs, and enable us to continue to benefit from valuable resources.

Some tips to help you recycle more plastics:

ALL plastic bottles

Tip #1: That's right: every single plastic bottle -- meaning a container with a neck smaller than its body -- goes in the recycling bin. Did you know? You once again broke the record -- Canadians recycled more plastic bottles in 2014 than ever, recycling 189.3 million kilograms!

And MOST plastic containers

Tip #2: More and more communities collect plastic containers for products such as yogurt, sour cream, and condiments, plus "clamshell" packaging. (See below for a tip on learning which containers to recycle.)

Did you know? You're also doing a great job recycling plastic containers -- Canadians recycled more than 66.3 million kilograms in 2014, more than double the amount since 2009.

Twist on the caps

Tip #3: Recyclers want your plastic bottle caps and container lids. Twist on the bottle caps before tossing them in the bin to make it easier for recyclers.

Did you know? Bottle caps typically are made from polypropylene plastic -- it can be recycled into auto parts, bike racks, storage bins, shipping pallets, and more.

To the store with bags and wraps

Tip #4: Did you know more than 18,000 grocery and retail stores in North America collect plastic grocery bags for recycling? Plus bags for dry-cleaning, bread, produce, newspapers -- and even zipper bags. And plastic wraps from products such as water bottles, diapers, napkins, and more. Just drop clean and dry bags/wraps in the storefront recycling bin.

Did you know? You're recycling more plastic bags and overwrap, too -- Canadians recycled more than 61.772 million kilograms in 2014, an increase of 127% since 2009.

Think beyond the kitchen

Tip #5: There probably are recyclable plastics in your bathroom (bottles and containers for shampoo, conditioner, liquid soap, body wash, mouthwash), laundry area (detergent and cleaning products), and garage (auto and gardening products). Placing small receptacles in various rooms can make it easier to recycle everything you can.

Did you know? There are LOTS of recyclables in your bathroom -- check them out in the interactive Bathroom to Bin.

Recycle on the go

Tip #6: Seek out public recycling bins at sports stadiums, public parks, and beaches. Can't find one? Stash your recyclables in a plastic bag and bring them back to your home bin. This will not only increase recycling, but it can help cut down on litter, too.

Party!

Tip #7: Having a get-together? Instead of having guests guess what to recycle, set up a separate bin with a sign of all the recyclables you can collect, and ask them to pitch in!

Did you know? Big get-togethers such as tailgate parties can create a lot of waste -- large stadiums can generate thousands of kilograms of waste. Check out some tips to reduce waste.

Seek recycled

Tip #8: Look for products made with recycled plastics to help this valuable material from going to waste. For example, long lasting decking can be made with plastic bags … food storage containers and kitchen tools can be made with yogurt cups … and patio furniture can be made with milk jugs. Even soft durable fabrics for stylish clothing can be made with used beverage bottles.

Did you know? It's now easier than ever to find products made with recycled plastics -- check out what happens to plastics collected for recycling.

Arm yourself -- with knowledge!

Tip #9: Most communities publish an online list of recyclables -- check out your local municipality website or call them for details. You can also find a place to drop off your plastic bags and overwrap here and your polystyrene foam here.

Did you know? Canada's Waste Reduction Week is a national environmental campaign that builds awareness around issues of sustainable and responsible consumption, encourages choice for more environmentally responsible products/services, and promotes actions that divert more waste from disposal and conserve natural resources.

Today's intelligent plastics are vital to the modern world. These materials enhance our lifestyles, our economy and the environment. For more information visit www.intelligentplastics.ca

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/25/11G128411/Images/The_Ultimate_9_Quick_Tips_to_Recycle_More_Plastics-5cf8fe16a1feb926953451e075a3a79b.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/25/11G128411/Images/ALL_plastic_bottles-76d14ea9fa5f8a0da1b936689cfb5103.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/25/11G128411/Images/Twist_on_the_caps-ce5002d56c63947084565c6bafa8eb40.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/25/11G128411/Images/To_the_store_with_bags_and_wraps-48d21d992165acab8b04c82bb8243d7e.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/25/11G128411/Images/Recycle_Your_Party_Plastics-b9bbcc582e8fbdbdb054bf25ba239cf8.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/25/11G128411/Images/Boardwalk_Made_With_Recycled_Plastics-f67df42bf7bda24886f9cf7fcda6a9e9.jpg