The Ultimate Ritz-Carlton Spa Experience at the Top of the City of Budapest

The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Budapest opens its doors

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY--(Marketwired - Mar 8, 2017) - The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Budapest has officially opened its doors, offering the perfect getaway for those seeking to indulge themselves with an exceptional hotel spa experience, combined with the legendary Ritz-Carlton service, in the heart of Hungary's capital.

Holding the title of the 'City of Spas' since 1934, Budapest's spa culture has a history spanning many hundreds of years, reaching as far back as the Roman era. Nowadays, the city offers a wide range of spa services, which makes Budapest an ideal destination for travelers looking for a revitalizing holiday or city break. With the opening of the new spa, The Ritz-Carlton, Budapest introduces a new level of luxury spa experience to the Hungarian market.

The new pearl of urban spas awaits guests with a state of the art gymnasium with 24 hour access, an elegant treatment area, steam room and sauna, and a uniquely designed swimming pool. Situated on the 8th floor of the luxury hotel in downtown Budapest, beneath a glittering glass roof, guests can enjoy being bathed in natural sunlight as well as in the restorative water, creating a sensational Ritz-Carlton spa moment.

As a real heaven of tranquility, the spa's special treatment rooms are offering rituals that enhance wellbeing and rejuvenate both mind and body. All treatments provide a personal, bespoke experience to the visitors, and two of them -- Serenity on the Danube and The Royal Palace Ritual -- were exclusively created by ESPA for the Hungarian edition of the luxury hotel chain.

An exclusive Membership option will also be available, which will provide members with access to The Ritz-Carlton Spa and the fitness center with additional benefits such as exclusive room rates and Club Lounge access.

"We are dedicated to creating something unique and special in our hotels around the world, and our new spa represents this approach perfectly. It offers a welcoming retreat from the outside world, connected by a total sensory experience. We believe that this combination will make it an attractive spot for all, who would like to experience the ultimate spa moment." - said Nicolas A. Kipper, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Budapest.