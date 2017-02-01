The University of Moncton Offers SYSPRO in 2017 Curriculum

Students enrolled with the Faculty of Administration (Information Systems Division) will learn SYSPRO in new course offering

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - SYSPRO, a global provider of industry-built ERP software, announced today that it will be taught as an accredited course (ADSI-4531), coordinated by Dr. Gérard Fillion, Professor of Management Information Systems (MIS) at the University of Moncton, beginning September 2017. The new course offering will be part of the 2017 curriculum for students enrolled in the Faculty of Administration (Information Systems Division).

With over 800 students enrolled in the Faculty of Administration on an annual basis, the university looked to create a course dedicated to teaching Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Systems, acknowledging the need employers have for ERP-aware graduates joining the workplace. Ten to twenty students are expected to be enrolled in the new course offering (ADSI-4531), which will focus on ERP theory and practicum for MIS students.

"Selecting SYSPRO to teach to our students was an easy choice," per Gérard Fillion, Professor of MIS at the University of Moncton. "It suited our needs very well, as it was not a large, complicated ERP system, as many of the other systems we reviewed were. It is a top-performing solution and our students will benefit greatly from hands-on experience with SYSPRO, as part of their academic careers-and beyond, as they prepare for careers in management information systems."

"We are thrilled to be part of the University of Moncton's education program this year and welcome them to SYSPRO's Academic Alliance program," says James Moffatt, President of SYSPRO Canada. "We take pride in the fact that SYSPRO provides industry-built ERP software to leading educational institutions across Canada responsible for training the next generation of manufacturers and distributors. Students armed with the right training and education on critical business systems such as ERP joining the industry within the next 3 to 5 years will quickly contribute to business successes. As a national company that serves customers across Canada, we take pride in serving the Atlantic region, to help local businesses grow and prosper."

About The University of Moncton

The University of Moncton is Canada's largest French-language university outside Quebec. The university's three campuses are located in New Brunswick's francophone regions at Edmundston, Shippagan and Moncton, serving the Acadian community of Atlantic Canada. With over 4,500 students, the University of Moncton offers 180 study programs, including 38 at the master's degree level and 7 at the doctorate level. Since its creation in 1963, the University of Moncton has awarded more than 50,000 degrees and has become the single most important centre for the social, cultural and economic development of New Brunswick's Acadian population.

About SYSPRO

SYSPRO is one of the longest standing and largest independent, international providers of ERP systems for mid-market manufacturers and distributors worldwide. SYSPRO has for more than 35 years delivered on its promise to provide thousands of its customers globally with the tools required to effectively operate and compete. Backed by a truly dedicated and professional team of employees and partners around the world, the company's ability to innovate and develop technologies based on the needs of customers is one of the reasons why SYSPRO enjoys one of the highest retention rates in the industry.

