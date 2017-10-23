The University of Queensland Transforms Student Assessment with Video

The University has seen explosive growth in student video generation for assessment.

NEW YORK, NY and BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA--(Marketwired - October 23, 2017) - Kaltura and Blackboard, announced today that their joint customer, the University of Queensland, is leveraging video within the Learning Management System (LMS) to transform the learning experience, with an emphasis on student assessment. Since launching the service in 2013, the University's Kaltura system has generated over 1M views on top of its other lecture capture services.

With 50, 000 students, the University of Queensland is one of the largest Australian institutions of higher education. Faculty and students at the University currently leverage video for several use cases, including student assessment, transforming online courses with video learning materials in the LMS, and creating welcome messages for students before a course begins. The University of Queensland reports that video assessment has made an important strategic contribution for the university for several key reasons -- (1) it fits the strategic focus on group work and active learning; (2) it greatly helps with the University's focus on identify verified assessment; and (3) it is a more efficient assessment process for coordinators than traditional face to face assessments. Furthermore, compared to YouTube the Kaltura system complies with IP use and student privacy requirements.

Led by the University's eLearning team, student video assessment is now a popular and effective form of assessment of communication skills and understanding of material. The capability was first introduced in 2013 when the Kaltura video tools were added to the University's Blackboard Learn system.

"The University puts a great emphasis on using innovative technologies and learning methodologies, that are both engaging and measurable," said Dr. Simon Collyer, Manager - eLearning Systems and Support; Learning and Research Services, University of Queensland. "Our video assessment program has been extremely successful due to the ease of use of Kaltura's video tools, integrated directly into the Blackboard LMS that faculty and students are accustomed to working with. It's a very powerful combination that has enabled us to seamlessly incorporate video and cater to today's digital generation of students."

Video assessment is handled at the University using a simple, integrated workflow between Kaltura and Blackboard, faculty easily assign video assignments to students in a wide range of departments, including Biology; Tourism; Physio; Accounting; Physiology and more. Students then upload their video assignments to the Blackboard LMS for marking, with staff using the Blackboard assignment tool for reviewing and grading the assignment.

"As YouTube viewers watch more than 1 billion hours of video every day, it's clear that every organization needs to quickly ramp up its use of video," said Dr. Michal Tsur, Kaltura Co-founder, President & General Manager - Enterprise & Learning. "The University of Queensland is a perfect example of how video can be used to transform teaching and learning -- we are proud to be powering this video revolution, and look forward to seeing the university's use of video continue to grow and expand into additional video use cases across campus and beyond."

About Kaltura

Kaltura's mission is to power any video experience. A recognized leader in the Cloud TV, OVP (Online Video Platform), EdVP (Education Video Platform) and EVP (Enterprise Video Platform) markets, Kaltura has emerged as the fastest growing video platform with the broadest use cases and appeal. Kaltura is deployed globally in thousands of enterprises, media companies, service providers and educational institutions and engages hundreds of millions of viewers at home, in work, and at school. The company is committed to three core values -- openness, flexibility, and collaboration -- and is the initiator and backer of the world's leading open source video management project, which is home to more than 150,000 community members.

Kaltura's Enterprise and Learning business unit helps organizations from all industries power video across the organization, both internally - for employees and students, and externally - for customers and partners, live and VOD, on any device. Kaltura offers the tools to create and manage video that can power every department. With Kaltura's video solutions, organizations can improve communication, drive engagement, share knowledge, increase collaboration boost creativity, and improve learning results. For more information, visit www.kaltura.com.