The U.S. and Canada: An Indispensable Trade Relationship

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 6, 2017) - U.S. Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Thomas J. Donohue will provide an overview of the vibrant U.S.-Canada trade relationship.

WHO: Thomas J. Donohue President and CEO U.S. Chamber of Commerce WHAT: U.S. Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Thomas J. Donohue will provide an overview of the vibrant U.S.-Canada trade relationship, its role in establishing North America as the world's most competitive economic region, and its future as the new U.S. administration and Congress begin work in Washington, D.C. WHEN: Monday, February 6th, 2017 11:45am Registration begins, lunch served 12:55pm Opening Remarks by the Hon. Perrin Beatty, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce 1:00pm Thomas J. Donohue, President and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce delivers remarks 1:30pm Event concludes WHERE: The Chateau Laurier - Laurier Room, 1 Rideau Street, Ottawa

