February 06, 2017 06:00 ET

The U.S. and Canada: An Indispensable Trade Relationship

WHO: Thomas J. Donohue
President and CEO
U.S. Chamber of Commerce
WHAT: U.S. Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Thomas J. Donohue will provide an overview of the vibrant U.S.-Canada trade relationship, its role in establishing North America as the world's most competitive economic region, and its future as the new U.S. administration and Congress begin work in Washington, D.C.
WHEN: Monday, February 6th, 2017
11:45am Registration begins, lunch served
12:55pm Opening Remarks by the Hon. Perrin Beatty, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce
1:00pm Thomas J. Donohue, President and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce delivers remarks
1:30pm Event concludes
WHERE: The Chateau Laurier - Laurier Room, 1 Rideau Street, Ottawa

The Economic Club of Canada:

Each year, more than 100 key policy makers and business leaders seek out the Economic Club of Canada's platform to deliver major keynote addresses. Audience members are drawn from the most senior levels of Canadian business, health care and government. Membership is open to all who share a passion for discourse around the most important issues of today.

