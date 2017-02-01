The USHCC Congratulates BP's Ray Dempsey

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - The USHCC is proud to learn that our friend and partner Ray Dempsey, Jr. has been promoted to Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer of BP America. He is a valued member of the Board of Directors at the USHCC Foundation and a champion for supplier diversity.

"This is a well-deserved promotion for Ray -- the consummate professional and business advocate," said Javier Palomarez, President and CEO of the USHCC. "We're delighted that he is been recognized and rewarded for his exemplary work on behalf of America's diverse business community."

Ray is the ideal candidate for this post with more than 25 years of experience in the industry. He has built strong strategic partnerships with minority stakeholders such as the USHCC, the National Urban League, the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), and the Congressional Tri-Caucus (CBC, CHC, CAPAC) among many others. He joined BP America in 1990 and has worked in a variety of areas within the company, including engineering, strategy, finance and external affairs both in the United States and United Kingdom. Thanks to his dedication and unrivaled work ethic, Ray is a recognized leader in corporate diversity.

BP America has been one of our strongest corporate partners, a strong investor in American jobs, and a true leader in supplier diversity. We are confident Ray will contribute immeasurably to BP's continued forward-thinking and innovation in its most valuable resource -- people.

About the USHCC

