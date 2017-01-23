The USHCC Congratulations Monica Gil

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - January 23, 2017) - "We at the USHCC were excited to learn that Monica Gil will become the new Executive Vice President of Corporate Affairs at NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. Her job will give her oversight of the company's corporate communications, government relations, and community relations efforts. In addition, Monica will manage key projects across all of Telemundo Enterprises business units.

USHCC President & CEO Javier Palomarez said: "We are proud of the close partnership with Comcast NBCUniversal Telemundo and we are pleased that they have named such a talented Latina to this prominent position within the organization. We know she will be extremely successful because her track record speaks for itself. Her work and career is a model for all women throughout our country. Congratulations, Monica and we look forward to working with you and hearing more about your accomplishments in the future!"

Previously, Gil was Senior Vice President and General Manager of Multicultural Growth and Strategy at Nielsen, where she created strategies designed to reach diverse consumers. In her career, she has been a senior member of Antonio Villaraigosa's political campaign team and was part of his historic mayoral victory in 2005. Also, she served as Press Secretary for the Speaker of California State Assembly. Her arrival to Telemundo Enterprises is a homecoming of sorts. One of her first jobs was as the Director of Public Affairs and Community Outreach for KVEA Telemundo 52 in Los Angeles.

About the USHCC

