The Veterans Community Project Nominated For Billion Acts Hero Award

Kansas City Project is One of Twelve Finalists Worldwide

KANSAS CITY, MO--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) - The One Billion Acts of Peace Campaign has chosen The Veterans Community Project (VCP) as a finalist from more than eight million submissions around the world for its annual Billion Acts Hero Award. https://www.billionacts.org/hero-awards-voting The prestigious honor recognizes projects, people and organizations that are addressing systemic global issues and driving change.

VCP was selected as one of twelve finalists and will compete with one other organization in the "Best Community Act" category. In a letter to VCP, Billion Acts said that the group was nominated "for the reach, scope and impact of The Veteran's Community Project and your commitment to eliminate Veteran homelessness."

VCP was founded a year ago by four Veterans to meet the needs of homeless Veterans. It is building a "Veterans Village" of 50 tiny homes as transitional housing for homeless Veterans and an onsite community center to provide continuing support services.

In a letter to VCP, Morgan Norris, Assistant Campaign Manager of Billion Acts said, "We believe that the overall mission of The Veteran's Community Project and its focus on promoting peace by working to build community through social and economic empowerment aligns with our PeaceJam and Billion Acts mission perfectly."

The One Billion Acts of Peace Campaign is a PeaceJam initiative lead by 14 Nobel Prize Laureates, including The Dalai Lama, Archbishop Desmond Tutu and others who actively inspire everyday people and organizations to address important issues in their community in six Focus Areas.

"This is an unexpected honor for VCP," said Bryan Meyer, one of the organization's cofounders. "Our goal is to fill our first 10 homes within the next few months. Our building program is just gaining momentum, and this gives us an opportunity to tell our story and share the VCP model in other communities."

VCP was nominated for the Billion Acts Hero Award by an anonymous source. A month-long campaign for the Billion Acts award seeking votes from the world community begins April 17th, and will run for one month until May 15th. Individuals can vote once a day during the month-long campaign here: https://www.billionacts.org/hero-awards-voting. Following public voting the finalists will be presented to the Billion Act board, and six winners will be selected.

VCP's marketing partner, Bernstein-Rein will support the Billion Acts nomination with outdoor boards and social media activations designed to promote awareness of VCP and build local support.

"We have been privileged to help support VCP from its beginnings. To see it receive global recognition for its efforts is a testimony to its founders and to the impact it is making in our community," said Steve Bernstein, CEO and President of Bernstein-Rein.

Last year the agency created a video celebrating the VCP project in honor of Veterans Day: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BIdwRef8Q5A&feature=youtu.be. And also created a logo that all four founders have had tattooed on their bodies: http://www.b-r.com/news/2016/11/10/bernstein--rein-proud-to-help-the-veterans-community-project

The goal of the Billion Acts campaign is to create One Billion Acts of Peace worldwide by 2019, and in doing so inspire peacemakers, community leaders and individuals to join the cause and take an active role in changing the world, one Act of Peace at a time. All finalists will gain global attention for their work, and the six winners will personally receive their prestigious Hero Award from Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, and former President of Costa Rica, Oscar Arias Sanchez, in Monte Carlo on June 18th, 2017.

About The Billion Acts Hero Award

For over 20 years The Billion Acts PeaceJam has worked with partners around the world to find and address the root causes of systemic issues that impact racism, poverty, clean water, education, women and children, and other issues to help create more sustainable change.

About VCP

VCP in a nonprofit organization founded by local Veterans to fulfill the unmet needs of Veterans in the greater Kansas City metro area. VCP's primary goals are to end Veteran homelessness, never say no to a Veteran in need, connect Veterans to their community, and connect the community to their Veterans within the greater Kansas City community. You can learn more about VCP here: http://veteranscommunityproject.org/

About Bernstein-Rein

Based in Kansas City, MO, Bernstein-Rein is a connections agency. In developing marketing programs for its clients, BR identifies, develops and creates communications ideas and experiences that authentically represent its clients brands, yet are highly relevant to the right people. This approach yields effective and engaging work that consumers want to connect with and share. BR was founded in 1964 by Bob Bernstein, who was one of the first to harness the power of consumer connections through the creation of the Happy Meal, a mainstay at McDonald's outlets worldwide. And still an agency client. Find out more at www.b-r.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/19/11G136239/Images/VCP_TinyHouse_Color_copy-5c0858d57968a58c8d0167041a5f9378.jpeg