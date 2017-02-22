Vaginal rejuvenation is the latest addition to the menu of services at The Waldorf Center for Plastic Surgery, now offering the nonsurgical ThermiVa®. Portland-area patients can experience its benefits as of late 2016 and early 2017

PORTLAND, OR--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - While childbirth and the natural aging process can impact feminine health, there is a solution in ThermiVa®. Portland's Waldorf Center began offering the nonsurgical treatment in late 2016 to give women an opportunity to rejuvenate and strengthen the vaginal area with minimal recovery time.

Intimate issues can be an uncomfortable and sensitive topic for many women, but Dr. Kathleen Waldorf and her team now provide a comfortable and painless in-office treatment for vaginal laxity, dryness, and discomfort. ThermiVa® uses radiofrequency energy to generate heat and gently stimulate collagen production in the vaginal area.

Collagen is a naturally occurring protein that provides skin with strength, structure, and the ability to retain moisture. While these qualities are essential to maintain a healthy vagina, strenuous childbirths and menopause may lead to physical problems in the vaginal area, including loss of sensation during intercourse, diminished bladder control, and even discomfort and pain during routine daily activities.

The collagen boost a ThermiVa® treatment session delivers can ease all these issues by strengthening and thickening vaginal walls to support and tighten the area, as well as increase moisture retention in skin tissue.

Each ThermiVa® treatment session takes about 30 minutes. The radiofrequency energy that stimulates collagen production during a ThermiVa® treatment comes from a smooth, S-shaped device with rounded tips for comfort. This device is inserted directly into the area to be treated, and delivers energy that tissues absorb as heat, which in turn prompts tightening of the vaginal walls by remodeling the existing collagen and activating production of new collagen.

Many patients notice immediate benefits, with further improvements in the weeks following a treatment session. While one treatment alone can have an effect, patients may require three sessions to deliver the best possible results. The treatments should be spaced out over the course of about three months, with a four-week interval between each session, after which annual touch-up sessions can maintain a patient's improved vaginal area. ThermiVa® treatment sessions can produce tighter connective tissues and increased moisture in the vaginal area that lasts anywhere from nine months to more than a year under ideal conditions.

More information about The Waldorf Center's ThermiVa® treatments in Portland can be found at waldorfcenter.com. To schedule a consultation or treatment session, please call 503-646-0101 or connect with the Center online.