The Walsh Group Welcomes Thomas Haag as National Director of Aviation

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - January 09, 2017) - The Walsh Group welcomes Thomas Haag to its professional staff as National Director of Aviation. Thomas will lead the Walsh Aviation Center of Excellence and be responsible for expanding the company's aviation brand across the United States.

"We're thrilled to have Thomas lead the evolution of our aviation practice," said President Michael Whelan. "Thomas brings a wealth of highly-proven experience, as well as a strong emphasis on mentoring, developing, and recruiting top talent. His addition will enhance our aviation teams and customer service across the country."

Thomas' 17 years of aviation experience has contributed to the successful delivery of high profile projects across North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. Previously, Thomas was a Vice President in Global Aviation at Parsons Corporation responsible for managing operations and supporting strategic growth across multiple geographic centers and airports including Calgary, Denver, Hong Kong, Honolulu, Houston, Los Angeles, Mexico City, San Francisco and Singapore. He has been active in numerous other airport infrastructure developments and international mega-programs including the $11 billion Abu Dhabi Airports Capital Development Program, the $14 billion New Mexico City International Airport Program and the $15 billion Hamad International Airport Program.

Thomas attended the University of North Dakota and North Dakota State University where he studied civil engineering and received a bachelor and master's degree, respectively.

The Walsh Group is one of the nation's largest aviation contractors, having delivered high-profile projects at the country's largest airports including Chicago O'Hare, Raleigh-Durham, Sacramento, and Los Angeles International Airports. The firm is also a member of the design-build joint venture redeveloping LaGuardia Airport in New York, NY.

The Walsh Group is a 119-year old family-owned company providing design, build, finance, operation and activation services. The Walsh Group operates as Walsh Construction, Archer Western and Walsh Canada across 19 regional offices, and is listed as the 11th largest U.S. national contractor per Engineering News-Record.

