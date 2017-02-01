The Western Investment Company of Canada Announces Increase to Bought Deal Financing

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Feb. 1, 2017) -

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited ("Western" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:WI) is pleased to announce that, due to strong demand, it has agreed with a syndicate of underwriters co-led by GMP Securities L.P. and Acumen Capital Finance Partners Limited, to increase the size of its previously announced $7,501,000 bought deal offering. Pursuant to the upsized deal terms, the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 16,615,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") of the Corporation at a price of $0.65 per Common Share (the "Offering Price") for aggregate gross proceeds to Western of $10,799,750 (the "Offering"). It is expected that certain insiders, directors and officers of the Corporation will subscribe for approximately 15% of the Offering at a price of $0.65 per Common Share.

Western has also granted the Underwriters an option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to purchase up to an additional 2,492,250 Common Shares at the Offering Price, for additional gross proceeds of up to $1,619,963. The Over-Allotment Option shall be issued on the same terms and conditions as the Offering, exercisable at any time, in whole or in part for a period of 30 days following closing of the Offering, to cover over allotments and for market stabilization purposes.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used primarily for future acquisitions of businesses and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Corporation will, by February 6, 2017, file with the securities commissions and other similar regulatory authorities in each of the provinces in Canada, excluding Quebec, a preliminary short form prospectus relating to the issuance of the Common Shares. Closing is expected to occur on or about February 21, 2017 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Western (www.winv.ca)

Western's strategy is to create a diversified portfolio of established Western Canadian businesses and create value through the identification and long-term ownership of companies with sustained cash flows and strong potential for organic growth.

The common shares of Western are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "WI".

