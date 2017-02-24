The Wine Square proposes innovative wine storage equipment using clean technology

Support from the Government of Canada will enable this new business to grow by developing markets in Canada and the United States

LOUISEVILLE, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 24, 2017) - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Businesses need to be able to rely on adequate resources to create and commercialize their new products. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting innovative Canadian enterprises. As a true economic driver, innovation is the key to success because it generates growth that benefits Canadian businesses and communities.

Acting on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of International Trade, announced that The Wine Square has been granted $90,400 in financial assistance, in the form of a repayable contribution, to implement a marketing strategy for its innovative product in Canada and the United States.

Created in 2015, The Wine Square produces and sells the "Cube," an innovative R&D solution that provides temperature-control stability for wine storage. The system, which stores wines at their optimal temperature, combines efficiency with aesthetics. It uses clean, energy-efficient e-cool technology, which does not release any CFCs or greenhouse gas emissions. To ensure dynamic growth, the enterprise will lay out its business activities in a strategy that will help it develop markets in both Canada and the United States. The funding is awarded under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP).

CED is one of the six regional development agencies under the responsibility of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

Quotes

"Export businesses play a key role in regional development, as their activities stimulate economic growth. I am proud to see that a young, innovative SME in Mauricie considered developing markets outside of the country, including in the United States, right from the start. I am convinced that Mr. Girard's strategy will be a success and will result in significant benefits for the community."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of International Trade

"By investing in innovation in manufacturing, the Government of Canada stays true to its commitments and helps businesses expand, innovate and export their products in order to stimulate the growth of the Canadian economy and strengthen the middle class."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

"We are very grateful for CED's support. This financial assistance will help us develop markets to ensure that we grow. Our marketing activities in Canada and in the United States will keep orders rolling in and will certainly have a dynamic effect on job creation in Mauricie."

Jean-François Girard, Founder and President, The Wine Square

