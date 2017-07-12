The World's Biggest Whisky Festival 'Whisky Live' Returns to Hong Kong

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Jul 12, 2017) - Whisky Live Hong Kong 2017, organized in conjunction with Whisky Magazine, is set to begin ticket sales on 1 August for its one-day whisky celebration.

Whisky Live 2017 will be held at Kowloonbay International Trade & Exhibition Centre (KITEC) on the 3rd of September 2017 from 1:30-9:30 pm. This occasion is a prime opportunity where whisky enthusiasts can mingle with world-renowned whisky makers, master blenders and brand ambassadors.

The event will showcase more than 200 whiskies and offer master classes, concoctions from Hong Kong's premier mixologists, whisky and food pairings from renowned chefs, and a range of entertainment programs that feature a high-end lifestyle focus, including a stand up comedy performance, charity auction, and an art exhibition.

In hand with its partners, the event is designed to deliver unique experiences for participants. Highlights include the Bacardi Legacy Cocktail Competition and Glenfiddich Stand Up Comedy featuring Vivek Mahbubani, a bilingual Hong Kong comedian that starred in the Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2015.

Last year, 1,200 tickets of the debut edition of Whisky Live Hong Kong were sold out in less than a week as a result of strong support from local whisky lovers.

"Whisky Live is an array of activities that are designed to appeal to the biggest whisky connoisseurs and aficionados, and the general public alike," said Branco Wong, director of Spirits Culture Limited and Whisky Live Organizer. "This is a whisky celebration for all; an opportunity to learn and enjoy some amazing delicacies and innovative cocktail creations in a fun, festive setting," Wong said.

Whisky Live 2017 Hong Kong Programs:

Whisky & Food Pairing Series

Whisky Master Classes and Workshops

Art Exhibition sponsored by Art Future

Glenfiddich Stand Up Comedy featuring Vivek Mahbubani

BACARDÍ Legacy Cocktail Booth at Whisky Live

Whisky Charity Auction

Tickets and Discounts:

Both Standard and VIP tickets are available. A complimentary Whisky Live Glencairn whisky glass will be included for each ticket purchased (Value: HK$180).

Standard Ticket - Standard Price HK$380/person

Early-Bird Special HK$320/person#,

Early-Bird Group Ticket (Four or above) $280/person

Each ticket includes:

General admission to the show with complimentary regular drams

3 Tasting Tokens (Value: HK$30@) for special drams

Limited canapés.

VIP Ticket - Standard Price HK$980/person (Limited to 500 persons)

Early-Bird Special HK$880/person#,

Early-Bird Group Ticket (Four or above) HK$780/person#

Each ticket includes:

General admission to the show with complimentary regular drams

Access to the VIP Tasting Room

4 dream drams at VIP Tasting Room with the priority to order rare bottles at discounted prices

3 Tasting Tokens (Value: HK$30@) for special drams

#Early-Bird Ticket is only available until the 25th of August, 2017

*Additional Tasting Tokens for premium drams could be purchased at the cashier during the event. Number of Tokens required for sampling premium drams varies, depending on the whisky.

Event Details: Event Date: 3rd September 2017 (Sunday) Event Time: 13:30 to 21:30 Event Place: 6/F, Rotunda 3, Kowloonbay International Trade & Exhibition Centre Address: 1 Trademart Drive, Kowloon Bay, Kowloon, Hong Kong

For enquiries and admission, email info@whiskylivehk.com, visit whiskylivehk.com or ticketflap.com/whiskylivehk2016, or call +852 2798 7115.

About Whisky Live: Whisky Live is an international celebration of whisky that hosts the best whisky producers and distillers, mater blenders and brand ambassadors, and offers more than 100 rare and premium examples of the spirit from around the world. The world-renowned Whisky Live event is held in more than 30 cities around the world, and attended by 80,000 people each year. Whisky Live 2017 Hong Kong will again bring together the finest whiskies, great food and a range of informative and educational events and entertainment to make learning about whisky fun and stimulating.

Preliminary Selected Whisky Brand Exhibitors of Whisky Live Hong Kong 2017 (Subject to change):

Aberfeldy, Aberlour, Ardbeg, The Ardmore, Auchentoshan, Bacardí, Baker's, Ballantine's, The Balvenie, Basel Hayden, The BenRiach, Bookers, The Botanist, Bowmore, Bruichladdich, Bushmills, Canadian Club, Chichibu, Chivas, Classic Malts by Diageo, Connemara, Dewar's, Elements Of Islay, GlenDronach, Glenglassaugh, Glen Garioch, Glenfiddich, The Glenlivet, GlenGrant, Golden Horse, The Hakushu, Hibiki, Ichiro's Malt, Jack Daniel's, JAMESON, Jim Beam, Johnnie Walker, Knob Creek, Laphroaig, Longmorn, Maker's Mark, Michel Couvreur, Morrison and Mackay, Old Pulteney, Ri, Royal Brackla, Royal Salute, SAFE, SCAPA, Spirits Shop' Selection The Singleton, SMWS, Teacher's, Wild Turkey, WoodFord, The Yamasaki, Karuizawa, 963