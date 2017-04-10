Therapeutic Solutions International Announces Filing of new Immunotherapy Patent and Exclusive Patent License Agreement with Subsidiary Emvolio, Inc.

Emvolio is developing products that can be used together to attack cancer at different levels, as well as be used alone or in combination with existing therapies

OCEANSIDE, CA--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - Therapeutics Solutions International, Inc., ( OTC PINK : TSOI) announced today the filing of a new patent and exclusive licensing agreement with majority owned subsidiary Emvolio, Inc.

The patent describes methods of cancer treatment through the administration of proteins or specific peptides found on tumor stem cells in vivo, in a manner eliciting monocyte or dendritic cell migration in order to allow uptake of proteins or peptides, followed by administration of a maturation signal in vivo. The invention provides for treatment of cancer through induction of anticancer immunity and/or immunity towards tumor initiating stem cells.

The new product, called StemVacs™, is a subcutaneously administered vaccine comprised of immune stimulatory peptides resembling cancer stem cell specific proteins. StemVacs has now been licensed exclusively to Emvolio, Inc. (EMVO) a majority owned subsidiary of TSOI.

"This is a great day for TSOI and EMVO as we continue in our quest to bring personalized medicine into the 21st century and with the out-licensing of this IP to Emvolio that time is one day closer. We are excited for Emvolio and the future of immunotherapy," said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of Therapeutic Solutions International.

"Tumor stem cells are considered the origin of all tumors, as well as the seeds that allow the tumor to return in cases of relapse. By leveraging the body's own natural resources to specifically attack cancer stem cells, we believe we are on track for developing a promising immunotherapy for cancer patients," said Dr. Thomas Ichim, Director of Therapeutic Solutions International and co-inventor of StemVacs.

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

About Emvolio, Inc.

