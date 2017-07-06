Therapeutic Solutions International Returns to Fully Reporting Status with SEC

OCEANSIDE, CA--(Marketwired - July 06, 2017) - Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. ( OTC PINK : TSOI), announced today that it has recently completed all of its regulatory filings to return to fully reporting status required by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

"We are excited to have achieved this milestone for the company. Since April of 2016 we were able to file with the SEC four Annual Reports on Form 10-K, and ten Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q going back to December 2013 and current to March 2017," stated Tim Dixon, CEO of Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. "This will give shareholders, investors, and the general public greater access to timely information on the Company. We also look forward to being upgraded to a higher tier on the OTC Markets in the near future."

Additionally, during this time we have also been able to launch three new subsidiaries; (1) Emvolio, Inc., (www.emvolio.com) focused on Immune-Oncology; (2) OmniBiome, Inc., (www.omnibiomeinc.com) focused on Fetal-Maternal Health; (3) and SandBox Dental Labs, Inc. (sandbox.dental) focused on Obstructive Sleep Apnea with our Sleep Apnea appliance named "Morpheus™".

"TSOI has also filed twelve new Patents with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Our first patent filed on ProJuvenol® in July 2015 has just been granted US Patent No. 9,682,047 on June 20, 2017. This patent covers various combinations of pterostilbene with immunotherapeutics for the purpose of augmenting efficacy in both the stimulation of immune killer cells, as well as immune cells that reduce growth of cancer cells. We were very pleased to also announce that in April 2017, Emvolio filed an New Investigational Drug Application with the FDA for our cancer vaccine "StemVacs" and SandBox Dental just announced on June 26 that they had filed a premarket 510(k) notification with the US FDA for "Morpheus™" our sleep apnea appliance," added Tim Dixon, CEO of Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com. Our new products can be viewed on www.projuvenol.com and products can be ordered at www.youcanordernow.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous risk factors as set forth in our SEC filings. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to product launch timing, revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future collaboration agreements, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.