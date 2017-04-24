Therapeutic Solutions International's Subsidiary OmniBiome, Inc. Announces First Oral Microbiome Therapy for Periodontal Disease

Company Files Patent and Obtains Proof of Concept Data on Late David Palella's Vision of Scientifically Driven Microbiome Modulatory Consumer Products

OCEANSIDE, CA--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.'s ( OTC PINK : TSOI) subsidiary, OmniBiome, Inc., announced today the successful development of an oral microbiome probiotic intended to treat periodontal disease delivered by an oral appliance.

The device is a removable appliance which delivers therapeutic agents capable of restoring microbiome diversity in the oral cavity, and thus conceptually reducing recurring inflammation. The company has recently filed US Patent Application No. 62/478073 covering this device, the probiotic mixture, and delivery method, and is scaling up for commercialization.

"The concept behind manipulation of the oral microbiome for treatment of periodontal disease was inspired by the late David Palella's vision. We are honored to continue his important work, which has culminated in a product nearing commercialization," said Iryna Dzieciuch, President and CEO of OmniBiome Inc. "Dental consumable devices represent a 19.5 billion USD global market in 2015, which is expected to reach $33 billion by 2019. We plan to enter this market with our disposable probiotic delivery device, which we are gearing up to conduct clinical testing."

David Palella, who passed away October 2, 2014, was the founder of OmniBiome Therapeutics, whose assets were acquired by TSOI in August 2015 and further developed under the TSOI subsidiary OmniBiome Inc. Some of the original founders of the original company continued under OmniBiome Inc.

"We are very pleased to have been fortunate to advance the work of David Palella, taking his ideas and transforming them into practical products, which will lead to consumer products for the masses," said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of TSOI.

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com. TSOI is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of cancer and other specific diseases.

About OmniBiome, Inc.

The Company's corporate website is www.omnibiomeinc.com. OmniBiome believes that through the creation of multiple walls of patent applications covering the space of pregnancy immunology, it will possess sufficient freedom to operate in its product development, as well as generate possible licensing revenues from others seeking to enter the space.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous risk factors as set forth in our SEC filings. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to product launch timing, revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future collaboration agreements, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.