Therapia, the on-demand physiotherapy platform, launches to provide Canadians with physiotherapy in their homes

The online platform allows patients to book appointments in their homes and workplaces with a therapist of their choosing

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - Today Therapia​,​ the online platform for on-demand at-home physiotherapy, announces its launch in the Greater Toronto Area. The platform helps solve the barriers of finding a therapist, getting to and from appointments, and completing physiotherapy treatments after an injury or surgery. Therapia provides patients and caregivers with flexible scheduling, giving users the option to receive treatment in the environments they feel most comfortable -- their homes and workplaces.

"Therapia was founded by a team of doctors and physiotherapists who recognized failures in the system that made it difficult for patients to properly heal after an injury or surgery," said Adam Brown, registered physiotherapist and co-founder of Therapia. "We believe that the future of healthcare is moving away from the hospital and toward the home, and we're trying to give patients a convenient, efficient, and effective way to complete their course of treatment."

New patients can book an appointment by going to ​therapia​.life,​ entering their details and location, and selecting from a curated list of physiotherapists with varying specialities. Therapia's team of physiotherapists are registered and in good standing with the College of Physiotherapists of Ontario, and are thoroughly vetted by the Therapia team. Patients pay for their appointments online, often paying less than the cost of a clinic visit, and can rate their physiotherapist from 1 to 5 after their appointment.

The platform was founded by six entrepreneurs with various healthcare and technology backgrounds who came together to solve the largest friction point in the patient's lifecycle: when they leave the doctor or hospital, and are left to complete their course of treatment. The founders saw firsthand the barriers that exist for patients, including proximity to clinics, reliance on family members or friends to drive to and from appointments, and the cost -- both time and money -- of getting to and from the clinic.

"We founded Therapia because we continually saw patients who could not complete their recovery for reasons that were beyond their control, but were ultimately failures of the system," said Jas Chahal, doctor of orthopaedic sports medicine and co-founder of Therapia. "Physiotherapy patients often suffer mobility issues and cannot get to the clinic on their own, so they depend on others to help them to and from appointments. Therapia makes it easier for these patients to complete their course of treatment, and ultimately helps them heal faster and avoid re-injury in the future."

Therapia's platform is ideal for anyone recovering from surgery or injury, whether they have muscle or back pain, an athletic injury, joint replacements, or are recovering from strokes or other similar conditions. The platform allows physiotherapists the opportunity to show patients how best to use their own personal space and surroundings to ensure a successful recovery. Right now, Therapia is available in the Greater Toronto Area, with plans to expand to Ottawa and other markets in 2017.

About Therapia

