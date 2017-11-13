Theratechnologies Announces Decision by the FDA to Extend the Ibalizumab Review Period to April 3, 2018

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Nov. 13, 2017) - Theratechnologies Inc. (Theratechnologies) (TSX:TH) announced that it was notified today by its partner, TaiMed Biologics, Inc. ("TaiMed"), that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") will extend its review of the Biologics License Application ("BLA") for ibalizumab. In a notice received today by TaiMed from the FDA, the Prescription Drug User Fee Act ("PDUFA") target action date has been extended to April 3, 2018. The three-month extension period is the FDA's standard extension period.

On October 25, 2017, at the FDA's request, TaiMed submitted additional documentation related to the manufacturing section of the BLA, and the FDA subsequently decided it constituted a major amendment that required an extension to the target action date, to provide time for a full review of the submission. The FDA did not request any additional information from TaiMed in this notice.

About ibalizumab

Ibalizumab is an investigational humanized monoclonal antibody being developed for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infection. Unlike other antiretroviral agents, ibalizumab binds primarily to the second extracellular domain of the CD4+ T cell receptor, away from major histocompatibility complex II molecule binding sites. It potentially prevents HIV from infecting CD4+ immune T cells while preserving normal immunological function.

Ibalizumab is currently under priority review by the FDA following the acceptance of a BLA on June 30, 2017. The FDA target action date to complete the review of ibalizumab is April 3, 2018.

Theratechnologies (TSX:TH) is a specialty pharmaceutical company addressing unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and an improved quality of life among HIV patients.

