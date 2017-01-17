Theratechnologies Inc.: Ibalizumab 24-Week Pivotal Phase III Study Results Accepted as a Late Breaker Will Be Presented at CROI 2017

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 17, 2017) - Theratechnologies Inc. (Theratechnologies) (TSX:TH) announces that the abstract submitted by its partner, TaiMed Biologics, Inc., for the 24-week study results of the ibalizumab (IBA) phase III study (TMB-301) has been selected for a late breaker presentation, Tuesday, February 14th, 2017, at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI) to be held in Seattle, WA, from February 13 to 16, 2017. These results were first announced in our press release of November 10, 2016. Dr. Brinda Emu, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Infectious Diseases, Yale School of Medicine, CT, will be presenting additional efficacy and safety data related to the 24-week study.

In addition, an abstract presenting the preliminary pharmacokinetics (PK) and pharmacodynamics (PD) data of a study comparing the intramuscular (IM) to the intravenous (IV) administration of ibalizumab has also been accepted for a presentation, Wednesday, February 15, 2017. The results of this study demonstrate that the PK profile of 800 mg IBA bi-weekly IM administration was comparable to the 800 mg IV bi-weekly administration while maintaining effective concentration during the dosing period.

About TMB-301, ibalizumab Phase III study

TMB-301 is a single arm, 24-week study of ibalizumab plus optimized background regimen (OBR) in treatment-experienced patients infected with multi-drug resistant HIV-1. The primary objective of the study is to demonstrate the antiviral activity of ibalizumab seven days after the first dose of ibalizumab. Patients receiving their current failing antiretroviral therapy (ART), or no therapy, were monitored during a seven-day control period. Thereafter, a loading dose of 2,000 mg of intravenous (IV) ibalizumab was the only ART added to their regimen. The primary efficacy endpoint is the proportion of patients achieving a ≥ 0.5 log 10 decrease in HIV-1 RNA seven days after initiating ibalizumab therapy, day 14 of the study. Ibalizumab is continued at doses of 800 mg IV every two weeks through 24 weeks on study treatment. A total of 40 patients have been enrolled in the study. After completion of treatment, patients are offered participation in the expanded access study (TMB-311). TBM-311 is also open for recruitment of any patients with limited options. For more information about TMB-301 and TMB-311, please refer to the ClinicalTrials.gov website (www.clinicaltrials.gov).

About ibalizumab

Ibalizumab is an investigational humanized monoclonal antibody currently being developed for the potential treatment of HIV-1 infection. Unlike other antiretroviral agents, ibalizumab binds primarily to the second extracellular domain of the CD4 receptor, away from major histocompatibility complex II molecule binding sites. It potentially prevents HIV from infecting CD4+ immune cells while preserving normal immunological function. Ibalizumab is active against HIV-1 resistant to all approved antiretroviral agents. Ibalizumab has been tested in Phase I and II clinical trials and the Phase III study is the last pivotal clinical study necessary for the completion of a biologics license application (BLA) expected to be filed with the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

About Theratechnologies

