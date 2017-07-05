Theratechnologies to Announce Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2017

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - July 5, 2017) - Theratechnologies Inc. (TSX:TH) (Theratechnologies) announced today that it will issue its financial results for its second quarter ended May 31, 2017, on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, before markets open.

A conference call will be held the same day at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss the results. The call will be hosted by Luc Tanguay, President and Chief Executive Officer. The conference call will be open to questions from financial analysts. Media and other interested individuals are invited to participate in the call on a "listen-only" basis.

The conference call can be accessed by dialling 1-877-223-4471 (North America) or 1- 647-788-4922 (International). The conference call will also be accessible via webcast at http://www.gowebcasting.com/8535. Audio replay of the conference call will be available two hours after the completion of the call and until July 26, 2017, by dialling 1-800-585- 8367 (North America) or 1-416-621-4642 (International) and by entering the playback code 37967002.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies (TSX:TH) is a specialty pharmaceutical company addressing unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and an improved quality of life among HIV patients. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.