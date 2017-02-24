Theratechnologies to Host Investment Community Webcast on March 1, 2017

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 24, 2017) - Theratechnologies Inc. (TSX:TH) (Theratechnologies) announced today that it will host an Investment Community Webcast on March 1, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time), and should conclude at approximately 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time).

The Webcast will be hosted by Luc Tanguay, President and Chief Executive Officer, and will also feature presentations by Philippe Dubuc, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Christian Marsolais, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, and Lyne Fortin, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. Theratechnologies intends to provide detailed information on its growth strategy, particularly regarding its ibalizumab commercial launch preparation, as well as provide updated 2017 financial guidance. The Webcast will provide an opportunity for both investors and analysts to ask questions about the company's activities.

The Webcast will be accessible at: http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/9d7xx6dr. The replay of the event will be available shortly after the Webcast on this same link.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies (TSX:TH) is a specialty pharmaceutical company addressing unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and an improved quality of life among HIV patients. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.