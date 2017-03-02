There are several ways to vote in federal by-elections

GATINEAU, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 2, 2017) -

For the by-elections now underway in Calgary Heritage (Alberta), Calgary Midnapore (Alberta), Markham-Thornhill (Ontario), Ottawa-Vanier (Ontario) and Saint-Laurent (Quebec), electors can choose the voting option that best suits their schedule. They can vote:

on election day , on Monday, April 3.

, on Monday, April 3. at advance polls on Friday, March 24; Saturday, March 25; Sunday, March 26; or Monday, March 27.

on Friday, March 24; Saturday, March 25; Sunday, March 26; or Monday, March 27. in person at an Elections Canada office, if they apply before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28.

at an Elections Canada office, if they apply before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28. by mail . Electors must apply to vote by mail before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28. Application forms are available online, as well as at any Elections Canada office or Canadian mission abroad. They can also be requested by calling 1-800-463-6868. Electors can mail in a paper application or submit their application online. Electors voting by mail should plan ahead. They must allow time for their voting kit to reach them and for their marked ballot to return to Elections Canada. Marked ballots must be received by the election day deadline or they will not be counted. Visit elections.ca for more details.

. Electors must apply to vote by mail before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28. To vote, electors must show proof of identity and address. The list of accepted pieces of identification is online.

Some pieces of identification used at provincial and municipal elections may not meet federal election requirements.

Voting and identification rules are different for Canadian Forces electors, incarcerated electors and Canadian electors who live abroad.

Elections Canada is an independent body set up by Parliament.

