IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - November 14, 2017) -

Thermador launched the groundbreaking Liberty™ Induction Cooktop, an exceptionally innovative luxury appliance that provides more means of control, movement and personalization

Thermador-exclusive features such as HeatShift™ and MoveMode™ offer unmatched versatility and ultimate precision

Boasting a sleek, modern aesthetic, the striking cooktop features a new beveled glass design that allows for a variety of options for kitchen customization

Thermador, the iconic American luxury home appliance brand, is taking cooking to unimagined heights with the launch of the all-new, exceptionally innovative Liberty™ Induction Cooktop. With 36 inches of cooking space, cooks are empowered to take advantage of greater space and versatility in placing larger cookware on the surface. Demonstrating the ultimate in innovation and power, the cooktop delivers even greater control, flexibility and performance in the kitchen. It is equipped with an unequaled collection of industry-first features that allow the power cook to prepare for absolutely anything -- from grand dinner parties to intimate meals.

"With the Liberty™ Induction Cooktop, Thermador has reimagined the possibilities of induction cooking, providing everything the luxury homeowner needs to take cooking and entertaining to the next level," said Beatriz Sandoval, Director of Brand Marketing for Thermador. "From the intuitive power level control settings that automatically adjust when cookware is moved from one zone to another, to the beautiful beveled glass design that is as visually stunning as it is functional, the highly innovative cooktop makes an extraordinary statement in every way."

The cooktop features 11 oval inductors divided into 3 cooking zones, with each zone able to accommodate pots and pans from 4 inches to 10 inches, as well as teppanyaki grills that can measure up to 16 inches long. Each zone allows cooks to feel empowered to create a unique meal with recipes that require different pan sizes, temperatures and cook times. Offering more means of control, movement and personalization, the cooktop boasts a variety of Thermador-exclusive features:

HeatShift™ allows you to control the induction power level simply by moving your cookware, with the cooktop automatically adjusting the heat when a pot or pan is moved from one zone to another.

allows you to control the induction power level simply by moving your cookware, with the cooktop automatically adjusting the heat when a pot or pan is moved from one zone to another. MoveMode™ permits the easy transfer of settings when moving cookware from one position to another across the cooktop by individually recalling settings for each of your pots and pans.

permits the easy transfer of settings when moving cookware from one position to another across the cooktop by individually recalling settings for each of your pots and pans. CookSmart® offers 5 pre-set temperature levels to effortlessly pan fry a wide range of foods.

offers 5 pre-set temperature levels to effortlessly pan fry a wide range of foods. PanBoost ™ delivers technology that provides 30 seconds of maximum power, then automatically lowers heat to continue cooking.

delivers technology that provides 30 seconds of maximum power, then automatically lowers heat to continue cooking. Stopwatch Timer counts upward rather than counting down to indicate how much time has passed since a meal has begun cooking.

counts upward rather than counting down to indicate how much time has passed since a meal has begun cooking. Touch Control is an illuminated panel that features 17 highly precise power settings.

The Liberty™ Induction Cooktop stands out amongst a remarkable array of Thermador cooktops that offer ultra-fast heating and unbeatable precision for even the most challenging of recipes. Boasting a beautifully integrated design, the cooktop is available with or without frames, and in a Titanium Gray glass and soon-to-be released Silver Mirror glass. With its new beveled glass design, the glass cooktop exudes a sleek, modern look, and sits seamlessly on top of a stainless steel frame -- making it easier than ever to clean the area where the glass and the stainless steel meet. With a combination of incomparable performance and an appealing design aesthetic, the Liberty™ Induction Cooktop affords power users the luxury to cook without limits.

For more information about the Liberty™ Induction Cooktop, please visit the Thermador website.

About Thermador

Born from the philosophy of never settling for the status quo, Thermador has redefined the kitchen for more than 100 years. The iconic line of cooking, cleaning, refrigeration and ventilation products remains committed to empowering Culinary Impressives with the tools they need to transform the kitchen into a seamless continuation of their exceptional lives. Throughout its history, Thermador has introduced innovative breakthroughs -- from the world's first wall ovens and gas cooktops with the patented Star® Burner, to the Freedom® Induction Cooktop, the first full-surface induction appliance, as well as the Freedom® Collection, the first modular built-in fresh food, freezer and wine preservation columns.

Thermador is part of BSH Home Appliances Corporation, a fully owned subsidiary of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, the largest manufacturer of home appliances in Europe and the second leading company in the industry worldwide. For more information, visit www.thermador.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at: www.facebook.com/thermador, @Thermador and @ThermadorHome, respectively.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/11/13/11G147745/Images/Liberty-b3cc3194aadabc3b8903ee96bf3a8830.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/11/13/11G147745/Images/Liberty_2-ce86ba833fd19abb9ecc54dd27ddcc34.jpg