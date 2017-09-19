IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - September 19, 2017) -

Thermador launches a completely refreshed refrigeration collection and introduces its largest capacity culinary preservation columns: 36-inch single-door refrigerator and freezer columns

Innovative technology such as TFT control displays, the ThermaFresh System and FreeFlow® Cold Air System ensure better temperature management and optimum preservation

Columns boast new luxurious, modern finishes and a customizable interior for design flexibility within the kitchen and entertaining spaces throughout the home

Thermador, the iconic American luxury home appliance brand, is launching its exceptional new lineup of refrigeration, freezer and wine columns that feature first-of-its kind innovation, thoughtful design and virtually unlimited personalization. In the entirely redesigned suite of the groundbreaking Freedom® Refrigeration Collection, Thermador takes the preservation experience to an all-new level with features such as: Open Door Assist, Delicate Produce Bins and TFT control displays. And, to enable an increased variety of design applications, Thermador added new sizes to the collection: the largest preservation column ever -- a 36-inch single door refrigerator column and a 36-inch single door freezer column -- and a 23 ½-inch single door fresh food unit.

"With the new Freedom® Collection, Thermador has thought of everything a luxury homeowner and ultimate entertainer desires in refrigeration -- from incredible interior personalization options, to eye-catching design details," said Beatriz Sandoval, Director of Brand Marketing for Thermador. "The new generation of Thermador refrigeration also takes customization to unimagined heights, transcending the boundaries of traditional refrigerator/freezer combinations and transforming every column into a statement piece. From customized configuration of storage bins and shelves, to artfully crafted custom paneling that blends in with any kitchen design, the new columns deliver the utmost in style and innovation."

The columns boast new and modern finishes, and include innovative features that ensure optimum preservation:

Open Door Assist uses Auto Door Opening technology to open the refrigerator door with either a push or a pull, adding a luxurious touch and the option for a sleek, handle-less design.

ThermaFresh System is the ultimate solution for extending the freshness of meat and produce for longer periods of time. Independently controlled from the rest of the refrigerator, the bottom drawer within the refrigerator provides optimal humidity.

Delicate Produce Bins are easily removable storage bins that provide ample space for fresh fruits and vegetables. Soft-close technology also allows for bins to open and close smoothly.

Theater Lighting throughout the luxury columns are designed so that ingredients stored in the extra-wide refrigerator and freezer are visible and accessible.

Soft-Close Drawers provide a gentle, quiet glide each time they are opened or closed.

New, Redesigned Bins with an all-new railing system that enable bins to be placed anywhere on the refrigerator door; each bin having been redesigned to provide better visibility.

FreeFlow® Cold Air System helps ensure items placed on door shelves will be kept cold at all times by quickly adjusting the temperature of the doors to match that of the interior.

Super Cool Feature returns food to its ideal preservation temperature after being placed in the refrigerator.

Cool Air Flow Technology makes Thermador refrigerators and freezers more energy efficient. Cool Air Flow -- upgraded with a new, quieter fan -- is proprietary Thermador technology that optimizes and evenly distributes cold air throughout all parts of the unit.

Three-Zone Temperature Control within the Thermador 24-Inch Wine Column provides three separate zones for precise temperature control, giving more flexibility for storing different vintages at their optimum temperatures.

Exceptional design is a signature feature of the new Freedom® Collection, providing an abundance of options for every individual's unique culinary lifestyle. Crafted with high quality materials, a customizable interior, all-glass shelving with metal trim, sleeker handles or the option to be handle-less, the new columns provide an added touch of luxury to the kitchen. A hallmark of the line continues to be the choice of a stand-out stainless steel finish or the option to utilize custom paneling to seamlessly integrate into the room.

About Thermador

Born from the philosophy of never settling for the status quo, Thermador has redefined the kitchen for more than 100 years. The iconic line of cooking, cleaning, refrigeration and ventilation products remains committed to empowering Culinary Impressives with the tools they need to transform the kitchen into a seamless continuation of their exceptional lives. Throughout its history, Thermador has introduced innovative breakthroughs -- from the world's first wall ovens and gas cooktops with the patented Star® Burner, to the Freedom® Induction Cooktop, the first full-surface induction appliance, as well as the Freedom® Collection, the first modular built-in fresh food, freezer and wine preservation columns.

Thermador is part of BSH Home Appliances Corporation, a fully owned subsidiary of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, the largest manufacturer of home appliances in Europe and the second leading company in the industry worldwide. For more information, visit www.thermador.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at: www.facebook.com/thermador, @Thermador and @ThermadorHome, respectively.

