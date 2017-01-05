IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - Thermador, the iconic American luxury appliance brand, has been chosen to bring an exceptional entertainer's experience to the 2017 New American Remodeled Home. Innovative Thermador cooking, cooling and cleaning appliances are located throughout the home, selected for their exceptional design, craftsmanship and personalization possibilities. The New American Remodeled Home is one of the official showcase homes of the International Builders' Show (IBS) and put on by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), designed to inspire the thousands of builders, designers and remodelers attending Design and Construction Week.
"Thermador appliances empower culinary impressives to create a completely personalized home that enables them to share their unique culinary and entertaining stories," said Beatriz Sandoval, Director, Brand Marketing, for Thermador. "In the 2017 New American Remodeled Home, Thermador demonstrates how an existing footprint can be completely transformed into an ultimate space for entertaining with an array of innovative appliances that are integrated beyond the kitchen."
Because every culinary adventure begins with inspiration from fresh and flavorful ingredients, Thermador Culinary Preservation Centers are located within the kitchen and throughout the home in areas where entertaining will take place. These include full sized refrigeration and freezer columns, wine columns, and under counter refrigeration. The kitchen also boasts an array of products from Thermador dishwasher and cooking collections.
The home, originally built in 1987, is being completely transformed into a contemporary example of luxury living, outfitted with a kitchen that is more open and centrally located. The transformation of the 4,444 square foot home from 80's styling to a 4,631 square foot Bahamian-styled architecture will be an inspiration to builders, designers and architects alike. Thermador appliances featured in the home include:
- 60" Pro Grand® Steam Range with Professional Grill & Griddle, an Ultimate Culinary Center™ that is the only 60" professional-style range available with a steam and convection combination oven plus a full-size convection oven.
- 60" Professional® Series Custom Hood Insert, fitted into a stylish hood to blend seamlessly into the kitchen.
- 30" Professional® Series Double Oven, including SoftClose® doors, the fastest preheat in the luxury segment, and Maxbroil®, the largest, most powerful broil element on the market.
- 24" MicroDrawer® Microwave, which can be conveniently installed below a countertop, for easier accessibility and to virtually disappear out of sightlines.
- Star-Sapphire™ Dishwasher, the ultimate entertainer's best friend, featuring StarSpeed, the fastest wash cycle in the industry at 20 minutes, and the signature Sapphire Glow® light.
- 24" Freedom® Collection Fresh Food Column, an innovative option to preserve fresh foods with a FreeFlow® Cold Air System, FlexTemp® Drawer, LED theater lighting and an array of features that keep food fresher, longer.
- 18" Freedom® Collection Freezer Column, complete with SuperFreeze mode to freeze foods faster, LED theater lighting and a built-in water and ice dispenser.
- Built-In Fully Automatic Coffee machine, a luxury indulgence that enables hosts to prepare an espresso, cappuccino or other coffee drink easily with just the touch of the TFT display.
- Under Counter Wine Reserve Refrigerator, with two temperature zones to chill reds and whites at different temperatures, and providing room for up to 42 750-ml bottles.
- Under Counter Double Drawer Refrigerator, providing ultimate flexibility with the option to store foods in Refrigeration Mode, Bar Mode or Pantry Mode.
- 18" Wine Preservation Column, designed with dual temperature, humidity preservation, UV-tempered lighting and full-extension wood racks for storing and displaying fine vintages.
Registered attendees of IBS, the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) or the International Window Coverings Expo can take complimentary shuttle buses to tour the home. Tickets are required and are available on-site to registered attendees by visiting The New American Remodeled Home booth (W38) in the IBS lobby.
About Thermador
For over 100 years, Thermador has transformed the American kitchen into the heart of the home where a passion for cooking is shared. The iconic line of cooking, cleaning, refrigeration and ventilation products remains committed to empowering Culinary Impressives with powerful and innovative appliances for ultimate cooking and entertaining. Throughout its history, Thermador has introduced innovative breakthroughs -- from the world's first wall ovens and gas cooktops with the patented Star® Burner to the Freedom® Induction Cooktop, the first full-surface induction appliance, and the Freedom® Collection, the first modular built-in fresh food, freezer and wine preservation columns.
Thermador is part of BSH Home Appliances Corporation, a fully owned subsidiary of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, the largest manufacturer of home appliances in Europe and the second leading company in the industry worldwide. For more information, visit www.thermador.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at: www.facebook.com/thermador, @Thermador and @ThermadorHome, respectively.
Follow Thermador:
Twitter @Thermador
Facebook www.facebook.com/thermador
Blog www.thermador.com/blog
Press Room: www.thermador.com/about/press-room