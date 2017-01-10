Thermador introduces new appliances across each product category that bring new levels of luxury and personalization to home entertaining

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - Thermador, the iconic American luxury appliance brand, is making a bold statement in its second century by unveiling exceptional new products across each category that break the boundaries of innovation, luxury and personalization. The brand is introducing a completely refreshed and expanded line of its groundbreaking Culinary Preservation Centers, as it strengthens its position as a leader in solutions that enable true bespoke kitchen design. Thermador is also introducing the Liberty® Induction Cooktop, a new Built-In Fully Automatic Coffee Machine and an enhanced Star-Sapphire® dishwasher. From start to finish, Thermador is elevating the entire culinary experience.

"In 2017, Thermador is sharing the exceptional by providing leading solutions and high quality craftsmanship to empower cooks with the tools needed to express themselves in unique and powerful ways," said Beatriz Sandoval, director, brand marketing for Thermador. "We introduced built-in modular refrigeration over 10 years ago, and the redesigned Thermador Culinary Preservation line sets a new standard in quality and customization. Meanwhile, our new Liberty® Induction Cooktop, Star-Sapphire™ Dishwasher and Built-In Fully Automatic Coffee Machine each deliver Thermador-exclusive features designed for those who love to share their passion and experiences through cooking and entertaining."

Culinary Preservation Centers

The Thermador Freedom® Collection of Culinary Preservation Columns -- including refrigerator, freezer and wine columns -- has been redesigned and expanded to offer the ultimate in innovation, luxury and personalization for the home. The newly expanded 2017 line offers multiple options for mixing, matching or combining units for a completely bespoke configuration, including a 36" refrigerator column, 36" freezer column, and a 23 ½" refrigerator column that can fill a pre-existing cutout of 42" or 48" when matched with an 18" or 24" freezer column.

Boasting a clean and luxurious new interior design with glass shelves and aluminum trim, the Freedom® Collection columns bring a clean symmetry when paired with any of the other columns, a modern finish and array of innovative new features designed to assist cooks in bringing their culinary story full circle. Features like the ThermaFresh system, Chiller Drawer and a FreeFlow® Cold Air System ensure delicate ingredients stay fresher for longer.

Thermador wine columns also feature a new design, including a new 24" column that can store up to 99 bottles and features a new presenter shelf and three independent wine zones so culinary enthusiasts can enjoy more flexibility in storing their finest wines at the appropriate temperature.

The bold design of the TFT control display provides cooks with precise temperature management for every aspect of the unit, new handle options are sleeker with a bright chrome finish on the end caps, and Open Door Assist gives the option for a handle-less installation by pushing to open the door. Improvements have also been made to the installation experience. The new columns feature all leg leveling for quicker installation and enhancements to 3D panel adjustments for easy, precise and fully flush installation -- enabling the unit to be moved up, down, forward or backward -- for seamless integration into any room of the home.

Under Counter Refrigeration

Following last year's introduction of the Wine Reserve Refrigerator and Double Drawer Refrigerator, in 2017 Thermador is adding to its lineup of under counter offerings with the Combo Drawer Refrigerator and a Glass Door Refrigerator. The new Combo Drawer Refrigerator is a perfect addition to a bar room or media room where guests are frequently entertained, featuring a refrigerator top drawer and freezer bottom drawer that includes an ice maker. The new Glass Door Refrigerator features aluminum trim, UV glass door, glass shelves and the option to lower the temperature to 33 degrees so ultimate entertainers can store and serve their favorite craft beers with confidence.

Liberty® Induction Cooktop

The new Liberty® Induction Cooktop empowers cooks to step up from a traditional round element surface into a more flexible induction cooking surface. The cooktop features 11 oval inductors divided into 3 cooking zones -- each zone can accommodate pots and pans from 3" to 11" as well as teppanyaki grills that can measure up to 16". It is equipped with an array of Thermador-exclusive features, such as HeatShift™ and MoveMode™, which are unique to this cooking surface and empower cooks to move around their cookware during meal prep.

Built-In Fully Automatic Coffee Machine

The new Thermador Built-In Fully Automatic Coffee Machine is a completely programmable coffeehouse-style appliance that can prepare up to ten different beverages with ease, from a latte macchiato to a flavor-rich espresso. It is simple to prepare hot beverages with just a touch of the new TFT display, including warm milk/froth for those who enjoy lattes or cappuccinos. The machine features a main container for whole beans, a smaller container for coffee grounds and a stainless steel milk container that can be removed and stored within a refrigerator.

Star-Sapphire® Dishwasher

Ultimate entertainers rely heavily on their dishwasher for clean dishes between courses and to simplify cleanup after a gathering. That is why Thermador is enhancing its Star-Sapphire™ Dishwasher, known for offering the industry's fastest cycle -- StarSpeed -- at just 20 minutes. Upgrades include the new Entertainer's Drawer, which is a third rack that brings more capacity to the dishwasher and is completely customizable to the culinary enthusiast's unique needs. The metallic design of the rack is expertly crafted to match the luxurious design of the dishwasher for a premium look and feel. Additional features like Star Glow, which gives the cook an option of different lighting to illuminate the interior, and a special wine glass caddy that provides peace of mind when washing fine stemware, make this dishwasher the ultimate co-host.

For more information about the new Thermador appliances visit the Thermador website.

About Thermador

Born from the philosophy of never settling for the status quo, Thermador has redefined the kitchen for more than 100 years. The iconic line of cooking, cleaning, refrigeration and ventilation products remains committed to empowering Culinary Impressives with the tools they need to transform the kitchen into a seamless continuation of their exceptional lives. Throughout its history, Thermador has introduced innovative breakthroughs -- from the world's first wall ovens and gas cooktops with the patented Star® Burner, to the Freedom® Induction Cooktop, the first full-surface induction appliance, as well as the Freedom® Collection, the first modular built-in fresh food, freezer and wine preservation columns.

Thermador is part of BSH Home Appliances Corporation, a fully owned subsidiary of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, the largest manufacturer of home appliances in Europe and the second leading company in the industry worldwide. For more information, visit www.thermador.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at: www.facebook.com/thermador, @Thermador and @ThermadorHome, respectively.

