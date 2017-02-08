Thermon Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2017 Results

Thermon Announces Fiscal 2017 Third Quarter Revenue of $64.3 million

SAN MARCOS, TX--(Marketwired - Feb 8, 2017) - Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE : THR) (the "Company," "Thermon," "we" or "our") today announced consolidated financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2017 ("Q3 2017").

Financial summary for Q3 2017 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2015 ("Q3 2016"):

Revenue of $64.3 million, a decrease of 14%

Backlog of $105.0 million, an increase of 30%

Orders of $83.7 million, an increase of 15%, were near record levels

Fully diluted GAAP EPS of $0.16 and Adjusted EPS of $0.16 compared to $0.26 and $0.25, respectively, in Q3 2016

"Our business continues to experience the effects of reduced activity related to commodity prices, especially in North America. However, we are encouraged by this quarter's order and backlog growth. We also saw revenue growth in EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and are optimistic about trends in key geographies within that region. Gross margins remained below our historical average due to competitive pressures within our Greenfield sales. However, our gross margins during Q3 2017 improved relative to the first half of the fiscal year," said Bruce Thames, Thermon's President and Chief Executive Officer.

During Q3 2017, the Company generated revenue of $64.3 million versus $74.4 million in Q3 2016, a decrease of $10.1 million or 14%. During Q3 2017, Greenfield and MRO/UE (facility maintenance, repair and operations and upgrade or expansion) activity totaled 33% and 67% of revenue, respectively, compared to 38% and 62% in Q3 2016, respectively.

Gross margin during Q3 2017 was 44.5% compared to 47.2% in Q3 2016. Gross margin performance during the quarter was negatively impacted by lower margins in our Greenfield business due to the competitive business environment in the current market. Gross margins from our MRO/UE business were consistent with the prior period.

Q3 2017 orders were $83.7 million versus $73.1 million in Q3 2016, an increase of $10.6 million or 15%. Q3 2017 backlog of $105.0 million represents a 30% increase over Q3 2016 backlog of $81.0 million.

Q3 2017 net income attributable to Thermon and GAAP EPS were $5.4 million and $0.16 per fully diluted common share, respectively, compared to $8.5 million and $0.26 per fully diluted common share, respectively, in Q3 2016. After taking into account certain one-time charges (see table, Reconciliation of Net Income attributable to Thermon to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS), the Company generated Adjusted net income in Q3 2017 of $5.2 million and Adjusted EPS of $0.16 per fully diluted common share compared to $8.1 million and $0.25 per fully diluted common share, respectively, in Q3 2016.

During the first nine months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2017 ("YTD 2017"), the Company generated revenue of $196.5 million compared to $209.6 million in the first nine months of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2016 ("YTD 2016"), a decrease of $13.1 million or 6%.

YTD 2017 orders were $220.3 million versus $214.8 million in YTD 2016, an increase of $5.5 million or 3%.

YTD 2017 net income attributable to Thermon and GAAP earnings per share were $11.4 million and $0.35 per fully diluted common share, respectively, compared to $19.8 million and $0.61 per fully diluted common share, respectively, in YTD 2016. After taking into account certain one-time charges (see table, Reconciliation of Net Income attributable to Thermon to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS), the Company generated Adjusted Net Income in YTD 2017 of $10.8 million and Adjusted EPS of $0.33 per fully diluted common share compared to Adjusted Net Income of $22.4 million and Adjusted EPS of $0.69 per fully diluted common share, respectively, during YTD 2016.

Outlook

The Company's revenue guidance reflects an anticipated revenue decline of approximately 7 percent for fiscal 2017 as compared to fiscal 2016, which is dependent on the timing of the execution of several projects through the end of our fourth quarter. While backlog remains strong, the Company continues to experience project construction delays by customers as well as the continued deferral of capital and maintenance spending.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Disclosure in this release of "Adjusted EPS," "Adjusted EBITDA," "Adjusted net income," "Free cash flow" and "Return on equity," which are "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), are intended as supplemental measures of our financial performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). "Adjusted net income" and "Adjusted fully diluted earnings per share (or EPS)" represents net income attributable to Thermon before acquisition-related contingent consideration accounted for as compensation, adjustments to our deferred tax liability for discrete tax events, costs of restructuring Canadian operations, accelerated amortization on debt refinancing and the income tax effect of any non-tax adjustments, per fully-diluted common share in the case of Adjusted EPS. "Adjusted EBITDA" represents net income attributable to Thermon before interest expense (net of interest income), income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, non-controlling interests, costs of restructuring Canadian operations and acquisition related contingent consideration accounted for as compensation. "Return on equity" for the three month periods ended December 31, 2016 and 2015, represents Adjusted EBITDA for each respective period that is multiplied by four to represent a full year's results, divided by the average of total equity at December 31 and September 30 for each respective period. "Return on equity" for the nine month periods ended December 31, 2016 and 2015, represents Adjusted EBITDA for each respective period that is multiplied by four-thirds to represent a full year's results, divided by the average of total equity at December 31 and March 31 for each respective period. We believe that the average total equity properly accounts for net income that occurred during the three and nine months ended December 31, 2016 and 2015. "Free cash flow" represents cash provided by operating activities less cash used for the purchase of property, plant and equipment, net of sales of rental equipment and proceeds from sales of land and buildings.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are meaningful to our investors to enhance their understanding of our financial performance and are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to compare our performance with the performance of other companies that report Adjusted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income or Return on equity. Adjusted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Return on equity should be considered in addition to, not as substitutes for, income from operations, net income, net income per share and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. We provide Free cash flow as a measure of our liquidity. Our calculation of Adjusted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income, Free cash flow and Return on equity may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. For a description of how Adjusted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income, Return on equity and Free cash flow are calculated and reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP measures, see the sections of this release titled "Reconciliation of Net Income attributable to Thermon to Adjusted EBITDA and Return on Equity," "Reconciliation of Net Income attributable to Thermon to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS" and "Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow."

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Selected Balance Sheet Data (Unaudited, in Thousands except per share amounts) Three

Months

Ended Three

Months

Ended Nine

Months

Ended Nine

Months

Ended December

31, 2016 December

31, 2015 December

31, 2016 December

31, 2015 Sales $ 64,340 $ 74,427 $ 196,548 $ 209,584 Cost of sales 35,721 39,298 112,891 110,364 Gross profit 28,619 35,129 83,657 99,220 Operating expenses: Marketing, general and administrative and engineering 17,520 18,007 55,031 52,321 Acquisition related compensation -- 1,270 -- 3,936 Stock compensation expense 837 890 2,658 2,764 Amortization of other intangible assets 2,963 3,135 8,804 8,979 Income from operations 7,299 11,827 17,164 31,220 Interest income and expense, net (634 ) (720 ) (2,006 ) (2,289 ) Acceleration of unamortized debt cost -- -- -- (302 ) Debt cost amortization (97 ) (107 ) (299 ) (327 ) Interest expense, net (731 ) (827 ) (2,305 ) (2,918 ) Other expense (6 ) (377 ) (156 ) (664 ) Income before provision for taxes 6,562 10,623 14,703 27,638 Income tax expense 1,245 1,954 3,068 7,462 Net income 5,317 8,669 11,635 20,176 Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (41 ) 189 245 371 Net income attributable to Thermon $ 5,358 $ 8,480 $ 11,390 $ 19,805 Net income per common share: Basic income per share $ 0.17 $ 0.26 $ 0.35 $ 0.62 Diluted income per share $ 0.16 $ 0.26 $ 0.35 $ 0.61 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per common share: Basic common shares 32,330 32,210 32,281 32,163 Fully-diluted common shares 32,652 32,597 32,619 32,576 December

31, 2016 (unaudited) March 31, 2016 Cash $ 42,022 $ 84,570 Total debt 83,766 93,612 Total equity 304,278 298,701

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net Income attributable to Thermon to Adjusted EBITDA and Return on Equity (Unaudited, in Thousands except Return on Equity) Adjusted EBITDA and Return on Equity Three

Months

Ended

December

31, 2016 Three

Months

Ended

December

31, 2015 Nine Months Ended

December

31, 2016 Nine Months Ended

December

31, 2015 Net income attributable to Thermon $ 5,358 $ 8,480 $ 11,390 $ 19,805 Interest expense, net 731 827 2,305 2,918 Income tax expense 1,245 1,954 3,068 7,462 Depreciation and amortization expense 4,448 4,647 13,202 12,971 EBITDA (non-GAAP basis) $ 11,782 $ 15,908 $ 29,965 $ 43,156 Stock compensation expense 837 890 2,658 2,764 Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (41 ) 189 245 371 Cost of restructuring Canadian operations -- -- -- 578 Acquisition related contingent consideration accounted for as compensation -- 1,270 -- 3,936 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP basis) $ 12,578 $ 18,257 $ 32,868 $ 50,805 Adjusted EBITDA - Annualized for a full fiscal year (non-GAAP basis) $ 50,312 $ 73,028 $ 43,824 $ 67,740 Average total equity for the three and nine month periods ended December 31, 2016 and 2015, respectively $ 304,962 $ 282,391 $ 301,490 $ 278,042 Return on Equity (non-GAAP basis) 16 % 26 % 15 % 24 %

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net Income attributable to Thermon to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS (Unaudited, in Thousands except per share amounts) Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS Three Months

Ended

December 31, 2016 Three Months

Ended

December 31, 2015 Nine Months Ended December 31, 2016 Nine Months Ended December 31, 2015 Adjustment to: GAAP net income attributable to Thermon $ 5,358 $ 8,480 $ 11,390 $ 19,805 Acquisition related contingent consideration accounted for as compensation -- 1,270 -- 3,936 Operating expense Tax effect of Canadian tax rate change on deferred tax liability -- -- -- 455 Income tax expense Cost of restructuring Canadian operations -- -- -- 578 Operating expense Accelerated amortization on debt refinancing -- -- -- 302 Interest expense Release of deferred tax liability for undistributed foreign earnings and uncertain tax positions (176 ) (1,281 ) (555 ) (1,281 ) Income tax expense Tax effect of non-tax adjustments -- (337 ) -- $ (1,422 ) Income tax expense Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 5,182 $ 8,132 $ 10,835 $ 22,373 Adjusted fully-diluted earnings per common share (non-GAAP) $ 0.16 $ 0.25 $ 0.33 $ 0.69 Fully-diluted common shares 32,652 32,597 32,619 32,576