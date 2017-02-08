Thermon to Open New Production Facility in Russia

MOSCOW, RUSSIA--(Marketwired - Feb 8, 2017) - Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE : THR) ("Thermon") today announced that its indirect subsidiary, Thermon Eurasia LLC, will begin local production of key products in the greater Moscow region beginning in 2017.

The new production facility will focus on manufacturing, fabrication, packaging and quality control of high-temperature self-regulating heating cables, low-temperature self-regulating heating cables, series constant watt cables, mineral insulated heating circuits, power and splice boxes, mechanical thermostats, electronic control modules, heat tracing kits and accessories, control panels and power distribution boards. Thermon is in the process of obtaining a Certificate of Conformity to the Technical Regulations of the Customs Union ("TR CU"), which enables marketing and installation of approved products in the territory of the Eurasian Customs Union without any additional certification requirements, assessments or permissions. The production facility will maintain rigorous quality control procedures and aims to be certified according to ISO 9001:2015.

Alexey Ratushniy, General Director of Thermon Eurasia LLC said, "We are excited to add local production capabilities to complement the existing services offering supported directly from Moscow. The investment in a new production facility reinforces Thermon's commitment to long-term success in Russia and the surrounding countries. Thermon's customers in the region will now enjoy a broad local content offering for both products and services, including sales support, logistics, engineering, technical support, project management, and field services for electric and steam heat tracing, as well as other industrial process heating applications."

"Russia and the adjacent Eurasian countries represent a very important and promising market opportunity for Thermon and the new production facility is a key strategic investment for Thermon," said Bruce Thames, Thermon's Chief Executive Officer. "The ability to deliver local content is a critical factor in exceeding the needs of our customers in the region and for success on important regional projects. The expansion of our local capabilities and presence in Russia reinforces Thermon's vision of becoming the world's leader in industrial process heating."

