Thiel Audio's Award-Winning Aurora Wireless Speakers Launching in Retail at b8ta Stores

Music and design lovers can see and hear the Thiel difference at b8ta flagship stores in New York City, San Francisco, Santa Monica, Seattle, Austin, Houston, Palo Alto and Corte Madera

NASHVILLE, TN--(Marketwired - November 02, 2017) - Thiel Audio, the audio technology and entertainment company with a 40-year heritage creating products that feature award-winning sound and design, announced today that the AURORA line of wireless speakers are now available for sale in eight of b8ta's retail locations in the U.S. Customers can now experience the mind-blowing sound and exquisitely designed AURORA Home and AURORA Tour firsthand at b8ta -- a software-powered retailer designed to help people discover, try, and learn about the latest technology products before they buy.

Video of Thiel Audio CEO Elyse McKenna at launch of Thiel Audio's AURORA line at Austin b8ta store: https://youtu.be/eJET5TaWlco

The AURORA Home and the battery-powered AURORA Tour are Thiel's first wireless streaming products, both featuring a connectivity suite leveraging DTS Play-Fi®, Apple Airplay®, and Bluetooth technologies, that lets users easily and seamlessly connect their devices to as many as 16 speakers at one time.

"We are thrilled to bring the AURORA line to b8ta stores and to provide music and design lovers with a first-hand opportunity to see and hear what truly sets Thiel apart -- incredible sound and exquisite design, " said Elyse McKenna, CEO of Thiel Audio. "The right sound system can add so much to a home or office space, creating the perfect listening experience for everyone."

For more information on Thiel Audio and the AURORA line

Product Details:

Both AURORA Home ($899) and the battery-powered AURORA Tour ($599) are available for purchase at bt8a stores, at www.b8ta.com and www.thielaudio.com

Each come in black and white and have interchangeable faceplates in a variety of finishes including copper and gray wood-grain.

Feature a connectivity suite leveraging DTS Play-Fi®, Apple Airplay®, and Bluetooth technologies (Alexa compatibility coming soon), enabling users to connect seamlessly from their devices to as many as 16 speakers at one time.

About Thiel Audio

Thiel Audio Products, LLC. is a Nashville-based audio technology and entertainment company with a 40-year heritage of award-winning sound and design. In recent years, the company has worked to revise its product line to combine its tradition of high-quality and fine design with the needs of the today's audio consumer. At CES in January 2017, Thiel introduced its first wireless streaming products, the AURORA Home and the battery-powered AURORA Tour, both of which feature a connectivity suite leveraging DTS Play-Fi®, Apple Airplay®, and Bluetooth technologies. Its legacy cabinet speaker lines continue to be available as custom orders, and Thiel maintains a workshop in Lexington, KY. Thiel Audio products can be purchased through its website www.Thielaudio.com. The company also operates Thiel Studio: Showroom & Store, a state-of-the-art ultra-HD streaming studio and performance space in Nashville. The 3,000-foot space includes a Thiel Audio demo room, performance stage, meeting space and entertainment areas where fans can unite with well-known and emerging artists via fully interactive live performances that are streamed in 4K ultra-HD video and 24-bit sound. The venue also serves as a retail store Tuesday-Sunday from 10am to 5pm.

About b8ta

b8ta is a software-powered retailer designed to help people discover, try, and learn about the latest products, like the AURORA Home and AURORA Tour, while offering product makers, like Thiel Audio, a simple retail-as-a-service model that lets them stay in control. b8ta's mission is to make retail accessible for all product makers, no matter how established or experienced. b8ta believes that when makers have easy, direct access to physical retail, customers will in turn have unbiased access to what the world is creating.

