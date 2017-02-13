ThinAir Launches Industry's First Data Defense and Intelligence Platform at RSA 2017

Innovative platform adds ThinAir Observe and ThinAir Protect platform modules to bring unprecedented data visibility and protection to the enterprise

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 13, 2017) - Today, ThinAir announces the launch of the security industry's first Data Defense and Intelligence Platform at the RSA Conference 2017. By combining digital asset tags and smart encryption, ThinAir provides enterprises complete visibility, control, and insight into every single piece of data within their organization. For the first time, organizations can safeguard their most sensitive digital assets through the entire data lifecycle, with minimal impact to users and productivity.

ThinAir's Data Defense and Intelligence Platform includes its first two modules targeting enterprise-level customers:

ThinAir Observe: ThinAir Observe monitors and logs all data interactions throughout the company with digital asset tags. Our powerful investigation features allow IT admins to perform investigations with complete historical context. Just like a video camera, organizations can rewind the tape to find the exact point of compromise and reduce breach investigation time.





ThinAir Protect: ThinAir Protect uses a powerful combination of machine learning and strong encryption to automatically identify and protect data before it can be misused. ThinAir is transport and threat agnostic, so data is protected from unauthorized users, malware, and ransomware no matter where it goes.

The enterprise's biggest data security challenge today is not just protecting data against breaches, but also gaining complete visibility into how data is used, stored, and shared within the organization. ThinAir's Data Defense and Intelligence Platform reinvents data security by allowing IT admins to see and control data throughout its entire lifecycle.

"ThinAir is proud to announce our revolutionary security platform to the public at RSA 2017," said Tony Gauda, CEO of ThinAir. "For too long, CISOs and IT administrators have been in the dark about where their data is and how it's being used -- our platform instantly turns the lights on. We're proud of the outstanding response and traction from our pre-launch customers."

To learn more about ThinAir, drop by RSA Booth #4712 or visit us at: www.thinair.com

About ThinAir:

ThinAir's mission is to secure the world's data. The industry's first Data Defense and Intelligence Platform helps enterprises gain complete visibility, control, and insight into data no matter where it goes. By combining digital asset tags and smart encryption, ThinAir's threat agnostic solution stops insiders, malware, and human error, without impacting end-user behavior. We see everything and protect what matters. To learn more and schedule a demo, visit www.thinair.com