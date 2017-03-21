ThincCareers Inks Student Housing Partnership with 6th Largest Owner/Operator Campus Advantage

National Career Service Network Sets Off-Campus Residents Up for Successful Internship, Job Placement

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - ThincCareers, an Austin-based startup optimizing the match between employment and employment seekers through its Agent-driven, national career and internship success network, today announced it has sealed a partnership with Campus Advantage, the sixth largest student housing owner/operator/developer in the nation, to serve the needs of college students at the student housing leader's 57 properties across the country. Having conducted more than 25 pop-up career service events at Campus Advantage properties, with hundreds already registered and subscribing, ThincCareers uses its network of Agents around the country to offer personalized career and internship services on a national scale.

Through its Students First™ Residence Life Program, Campus Advantage delivers an experience that inspires and equips residents to thrive in all areas of life including living, learning, and career. This partnership with ThincCareers underscores Campus Advantage's commitment to the success of its residents and the need for personalized career services in a resident's environment, in person via pop-up events, or virtually. The Agent-driven network offers professional resume review, mock interviews, and career direction to college students. Other career success initiatives offered by Campus Advantage include professional headshots for residents and networking events.

Individuals who desire career and intern services currently turn to college and university systems, governmental workforce development programs, and/or online job boards; however, according to USA Today, nearly 50 percent of students do not use their college career centers.

Additionally, in many cases, awareness, availability, and access to traditional career center services are limited by issues of funding and geography -- and only select companies recruit interns and new graduates outside of regions in which they have a footprint. With geographic career movability playing an increasingly large role for millennial job seekers, the need for ThincCareers' nationwide Agent representation couldn't be timelier. Eighty-four percent of millennials are willing to relocate for a job, 82 percent believe they will be required to relocate if they want to advance their careers, and 80 percent would be willing to take a pay cut if necessary to relocate to a dream destination, according to a 2016 Graebel survey.

Through a subscription-based service, ThincCareers, offers the national scale and 24/7 human-to-human support necessary to address the growing need for a nationwide career infrastructure to assist college students throughout the job and internship search process via phone, email, text, and video to ensure success.

"At Campus Advantage, we have always prided ourselves in a very intentional approach to serving the whole student," said Dan Oltersdorf, Senior Vice President of Campus Relations and Residence Life for Campus Advantage. "As a part of providing an amazing living experience, we work to meet our residents' needs far beyond just providing four walls and a roof. Our career success initiatives are a key part of this as today's students are entering an employment landscape that is more competitive than ever. Our partnership with ThincCareers brings a whole new level of support resources to our career success initiatives. The pop-up career centers hosted by ThincCareers have been very well-received and we are excited to be their exclusive off-campus student housing partner."

"We are thrilled to partner with Campus Advantage -- the nation's sixth largest owner, operator, and developer of student housing communities," said Mason Gates, Chief Careers Officer for ThincCareers. "There are so many limitations with traditional college career centers, along with current career matching technology. We are confident our ThincCareers software, based on Individual Education Plan (IEP) goals and processes, in addition to the human element that we feel is essential in assisting and guiding the career and internship search process, will disrupt the future of careers and internships. We are pleased to offer this to students living at Campus Advantage properties nationwide."

Subscriptions are currently available online at www.ThincCareers.com and www.ThincInterns.com for $75 which includes six months of personalized programming and content, coaching, and guidance from a matched Agent, and connectivity to a robust network of career and internship opportunities. One month subscriptions can be purchased for $12.50/month.

Optimizing the match between employment and employment seekers, ThincCareers is the only personalized national career and internship success network. The ThincCareers Individual Education Plan (IEP)-inspired technology platform allows Agents to provide structured curricula and personalized coaching to connect individuals to fulfilling career and internship opportunities nationwide. Visit www.ThincCareers.com to learn more.

Campus Advantage is an Austin-based real estate firm fostering financially prosperous higher education student housing communities through its management, development, acquisition, and consulting services. Since its founding in 2003, Campus Advantage has been creating successful communities that provide rewarding living, learning, and career experiences, and as a result has become one of the fastest growing private student housing companies in the nation. The company's asset acquisition and management strategies combined with its dedication to residence life and student development has made Campus Advantage the 6th largest student housing owner/operator in the United States. Learn more at www.campusadv.com.

